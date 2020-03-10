Your Posts

An afternoon in pictures.... Ipswich Town v Coventry City

Behind the lense with Mike as he captures Town fans home and away Picture: MIKE TURBERT Archant

Photographer MIKE TURBET was once more in attendance at Portman Road on Saturday for the clash with Coventry... here are a sample of his excellent photographs

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Behind the lense with Mike as he captures Town fans home and away Picture: MIKE TURBERT Behind the lense with Mike as he captures Town fans home and away Picture: MIKE TURBERT

Photographer MIKE TURBET was at Portman Road on Saturday for the clash with Coventry capturing some of the moments of the afternoon.

Enjoy taking a look through them...

- We welcome guest posts from readers. To contribute please e-mail mike.bacon@archant.co.uk