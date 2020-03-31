E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘It’s a results business and that is something we have not been seeing’

31 March, 2020 - 19:00
Will Paul Lambert be able to hold onto Flynn Downes? Picture: ARCHANT

Will Paul Lambert be able to hold onto Flynn Downes? Picture: ARCHANT

Town fan James Whittingham has sent in his thoughts.

If, and when, the season does resume, it is time for ITFC to carry out something of a stock take.

It looks a very slim chance that the club will be promoted this season and measures need to be put in place to make sure we achieve promotion next season, be that automatically or via the play-offs.

If this objective is not reached the club will likely face further budget restrictions as almost inevitably there will be fewer people taking up season tickets and those who pick and choose games may be inclined to stay away, as well as all the other financial trappings that go with higher crowd numbers, merchandise etc.

Our club has a great tradition of producing and promoting young talent throughout the years, will these players then be picked off by clubs higher up the pyramid for a fraction of their true value?

Rumours are already circulating about Woolfenden and Downes potentially leaving.

YOUR POSTS: ‘I refuse to accept we are in terminal decline’

We need a clear transfer strategy about what the club sees as an ‘ideal player’ and not rely on the vast amount of loans we have had in the past with varying degrees of success.

ITFC may be one of the ‘big hitters’ in League One but this might prove a stumbling block in the transfer market as hypothetically if the likes of Woolfenden and Downes are sold then it becomes a sellers market as these clubs will know we have the cash.

Mr Lambert has been something of a breath of fresh air since he came into the club and the way he has reconnected the fans with the club is of course to be applauded.

But this is a results business and is something that we have not been seeing of late and while I don’t subscribe to the ‘knee jerk’ hire and fire policy that some clubs adopt, we really do need to see a turn in fortunes at this great club of ours so we can once again enjoy watching it at the higher echelons of football.

JAMES WHITTINGHAM

- We welcome your posts... e: mike.bacon@archant.co.uk

