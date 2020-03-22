E-edition Read the EADT online edition
McCarthy:- ‘It might not have been pretty but blast me, look at us now!’

22 March, 2020 - 17:30
Mick McCarthy on his final night as Ipswich Town manager (left) and the day of his unveiling in November 2012.

A post from Joe Walsh about Town fans driving Mick McCarthy out has got you writing in! Thoughts both ways.... We welcome your posts!

Re: ‘We shouldn’t have driven out McCarthy’.... post from Joe Walsh

NEVER has a more true statement been wrote?

I said it at the time and I’ve been saying it ever since, Mick McCarthy was the right man at the right time for Ipswich Town football club.

If you have a normal business that is struggling for cash injection etc., you need a clever manager who can get the best out of his workforce until calmer waters come.

Mick McCarthy is a firefighter who can work on a budget and probably one of the best decisions Marcus Evans ever made was employing him.

It’s just a pity Marcus bowed to the pressure of the supporters and let him go.

Now we are seeing what I always believed we would – a team of below average players trying to play pretty football.

Believe it or not, there was a reason Mick didn’t do the same. A method to his madness?

No, he knew this would be the result.

It’s all very sad.

Andrew Mustoe

THE way Mick McCarthy was treated by the fans was a disgrace.

Anyone with half an IQ point could see that he had the Town punching well above its weight. It might not have been pretty but blast me, look at us now!

Truth is that the current ownership has lurched from crisis to crisis ever since arriving.

Bottom line: If it transpires your employees are no good, and I don’t just mean players or managers, you need to look at who took them on. Ultimately the buck stops at the top.

Graham Elliott

CANNOT agree with the post about Mick McCarthy from Joe Walsh (‘Shouldn’t have driven Mick out’).

How can you like someone who showed that utter contempt for his fans at Norwich City that day.

Sorry, but Mick appeared happy to play for a point at home and was so boring on the road, Lambert is not a Bobby Robson or Joe Royle, but when we have played well, it has at least been very enjoyable.

It’s not an excuse for Lambert but he has had too many injuries to his strikers.

Stuart Isaacs

