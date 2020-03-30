E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ITFC:‘I don’t want to be negative but I’m speechless’

30 March, 2020 - 19:00
Luke Chambers, Andre Dozzell and Freddie Sears pictured after Town had conceded against Coventry at Portman Road. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stephen Waller

Jose Lopez Lerena is a big Town fan. Here are his thoughts on the state of life at Portman Road. We welcome your posts...

If you excuse me I would like to take some of your time to present my very honest thoughts about our current situation of our much beloved club, Ipswich Town.

Last season was very painful, it really hurt my heart to see Town relegated to League One.

I thought it was a rock bottom as basically we would walk this League and be straight back. But it seems like this boat is still in the middle of the storm.

Obviously the results, performance and league position are just not good enough.

I don’t want to be negative but I’m speechless. We desperately need to be back to the winning ways... the promotion light is vanishing in front of us and seems like it’s about to disappear (if it hasn’t done it yet).

There’s a saying that the hope is the last thing you lose but I do prefer to stick to the science as mathematically we can make the play-offs at least.

We need changes, there’s no doubt of that.

Ipswich Town FC is an ill body which needs a surgeon before it’s too late.

There’s still a chance to safe it however.

We just need to find a surgeon who will be capable of making the right cuts and remove the dead parts in order to save the rest. Regeneration is the right word.

I will keep cheering the team I love no matter what and I will try to do it as loud as possible!

Actually, we must keep cheering them as that will be more helpful thus we cannot let Portman Road’s atmosphere to get poisoned! I’m truly convinced we will get over this storm at some point in the near future but first we need to find that surgeon.

Success is temporary but loyalty is forever!

Vamos! ITID! COYB!

JOSE LOPEZ LERENA

We welcome your posts: e: mike.bacon@archant.co.uk

