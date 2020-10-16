Brown bags a hat-trick as Town U23s launch comeback to beat Birmingham 5-4
PUBLISHED: 16:05 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 16 October 2020
Archant
Young striker Zak Brown scored a hat-trick as a youthful Ipswich Town Under 23 side fought back from 3-0 down to win 5-4 at Birmingham City U23s this afternoon.
The young Blues, for whom fringe first-teamers Armando Dobra, Corrie Ndaba and Brett McGavin all featured, trailed 2-0 at the break and fell even further behind, before they launched an astonishing comeback.
A Brown header and two penalties from McGavin made it 3-3 with 20 minutes left, setting up a grandstand finish.
MORE: Ipswich Town striker Brown signs first professional deal
Town went 4-3 down, only for Brown to bag a brace and complete his hat-trick, as the Blues claimed a memorable win.
Town starting XI: White, Crowe, Stewart, Ndaba, Smith (c), McGavin, Crane, Healy, Viral, Gibbs, Dobra
