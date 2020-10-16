Brown bags a hat-trick as Town U23s launch comeback to beat Birmingham 5-4

Zak Brown scored a hat-trick for the Ipswich Town U23s in their stunning 5-4 win at Birmingham Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Young striker Zak Brown scored a hat-trick as a youthful Ipswich Town Under 23 side fought back from 3-0 down to win 5-4 at Birmingham City U23s this afternoon.

Brett McGavin bagged a brace for Ipswich Town U23s in the 5-4 win at Birrmingham City this afternoon Photo: ROSS HALLS Brett McGavin bagged a brace for Ipswich Town U23s in the 5-4 win at Birrmingham City this afternoon Photo: ROSS HALLS

The young Blues, for whom fringe first-teamers Armando Dobra, Corrie Ndaba and Brett McGavin all featured, trailed 2-0 at the break and fell even further behind, before they launched an astonishing comeback.

A Brown header and two penalties from McGavin made it 3-3 with 20 minutes left, setting up a grandstand finish.

Town went 4-3 down, only for Brown to bag a brace and complete his hat-trick, as the Blues claimed a memorable win.

Town starting XI: White, Crowe, Stewart, Ndaba, Smith (c), McGavin, Crane, Healy, Viral, Gibbs, Dobra