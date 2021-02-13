Can you answer these 20 pub quiz questions?
- Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant
After another week in lockdown, it's time to relax with our latest pub quiz.
Can you beat your family and friends with your knowledge of events and people in the news over the past week? Answers are at the bottom of the page.
1) Which celebrity pronounced the River Deben wrongly on TV?
2) What is the name of the dialect expert who helped Ralph Fiennes with his Suffolk accent for his role in The Dig?
3) In a viral tweet, what did Weetabix suggest serving the popular cereal with?
You may also want to watch:
4) Which royal celebrity won a High Court privacy case against a national newspaper?
5) Which Italian restaurant chain announced that it will be closing 22 of its sites?
Most Read
- 1 Giant icicles on bridge spark emergency road closure
- 2 Londoners moving to Suffolk at 'unprecedented' rate, estate agent says
- 3 Women fined for 120-mile trip to sleep at beauty spot in lockdown
- 4 BMW driver escapes serious injury in late-night crash at pub
- 5 'She was the Michelangelo of conversation' - Popular Stowmarket woman dies aged 69
- 6 All but one area of Suffolk and north Essex record below average Covid rates
- 7 Passenger dies four days after Mercedes and Ford collide on Suffolk road
- 8 Ipswich Town game at Shrewsbury postponed less than an hour before kick-off
- 9 Shrews chief on why Ipswich decided not to re-arrange game for tomorrow
- 10 Sandi Toksvig's mispronounces River Deben on Extraordinary Escapes
6) Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber has written a song about a woman who became an internet sensation after a parish council meeting descended into Zoom chaos. Do you remember her name?
7) As the vaccine rollout gathers pace, which cabinet minister visited Covid vaccine centres in the Ipswich and Felixstowe areas this week?
8) Boris Johnson's dog was pictured playing in the snow, but do you remember the dog's name?
9) What animal was a Texas lawyer transformed into during a Zoom call?
10) Which famous singer and founding member of The Supremes died this week?
11) Ipswich Town lost 2-1 to Peterborough this week - but who scored for Ipswich?
12) Which Emmerdale star dropped out of Dancing on Ice after testing positive for Covid-19?
13) How long will people need to spend in hotel quarantine from Monday after returning from "red list" countries?
14) What was the name of the snow storm which has hit Suffolk and Essex this week?
15) Superstar Ed Sheeran has donated a painting to a raffle for which local charity?
16) England's cricket captain scored more than 200 runs against India, but what is his name?
17) Harlequin's identity was revealed on The Masked Singer - but which famous singer was behind the mask?
18) Which online fashion business bought the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands following sad news of Arcadia's demise?
19) Which member of the Royal Family had a baby this week?
20) Which Hollywood star sent a special birthday message to Suffolk-based round-the-world sailor Pip Hare?
Answers
1) Sandi Toksvig
2) Charlie Haylock
3) Baked beans
4) Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex
5) Prezzo
6) Jackie Weaver
7) Therese Coffey
8) Dilyn
9) A cat
10) Mary Wilson
11) James Norwood
12) Joe-Warren Plant
13) 10 days
14) Storm Darcy
15) Cancer Campaign in Suffolk
16) Joe Root
17) Gabrielle
18) Boohoo
19) Princess Eugenie
20) Russell Crowe