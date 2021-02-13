Can you answer these 20 pub quiz questions?

Published: 7:00 PM February 13, 2021

After another week in lockdown, it's time to relax with our latest pub quiz.

Can you beat your family and friends with your knowledge of events and people in the news over the past week? Answers are at the bottom of the page.

1) Which celebrity pronounced the River Deben wrongly on TV?

2) What is the name of the dialect expert who helped Ralph Fiennes with his Suffolk accent for his role in The Dig?

3) In a viral tweet, what did Weetabix suggest serving the popular cereal with?

4) Which royal celebrity won a High Court privacy case against a national newspaper?

5) Which Italian restaurant chain announced that it will be closing 22 of its sites?

6) Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber has written a song about a woman who became an internet sensation after a parish council meeting descended into Zoom chaos. Do you remember her name?

7) As the vaccine rollout gathers pace, which cabinet minister visited Covid vaccine centres in the Ipswich and Felixstowe areas this week?

8) Boris Johnson's dog was pictured playing in the snow, but do you remember the dog's name?

9) What animal was a Texas lawyer transformed into during a Zoom call?

10) Which famous singer and founding member of The Supremes died this week?

11) Ipswich Town lost 2-1 to Peterborough this week - but who scored for Ipswich?

12) Which Emmerdale star dropped out of Dancing on Ice after testing positive for Covid-19?

13) How long will people need to spend in hotel quarantine from Monday after returning from "red list" countries?

14) What was the name of the snow storm which has hit Suffolk and Essex this week?

15) Superstar Ed Sheeran has donated a painting to a raffle for which local charity?

16) England's cricket captain scored more than 200 runs against India, but what is his name?

17) Harlequin's identity was revealed on The Masked Singer - but which famous singer was behind the mask?

18) Which online fashion business bought the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands following sad news of Arcadia's demise?

19) Which member of the Royal Family had a baby this week?

20) Which Hollywood star sent a special birthday message to Suffolk-based round-the-world sailor Pip Hare?

Answers

1) Sandi Toksvig

2) Charlie Haylock

3) Baked beans

4) Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex

5) Prezzo

6) Jackie Weaver

7) Therese Coffey

8) Dilyn

9) A cat

10) Mary Wilson

11) James Norwood

12) Joe-Warren Plant

13) 10 days

14) Storm Darcy

15) Cancer Campaign in Suffolk

16) Joe Root

17) Gabrielle

18) Boohoo

19) Princess Eugenie

