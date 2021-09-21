7 of the best murals and street art to check out in Suffolk

Gallery

Published: 1:55 PM September 21, 2021 Updated: 2:17 PM September 21, 2021

You can spot the impressive Your Power Your Story on Ipswich Waterfront - it was painted in May 2021 - Credit: John Ferguson

Street art has been in the spotlight ever since Banksy paid a visit to Suffolk in the summer - here's where you can find the best murals throughout the county.

Bridge Street, Framlingham

A colourful mural has been painted next to 221B in Framlingham - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The 221B café in Framlingham unveiled a mural celebrating the rich heritage of the market town outside its venue in Bridge Street.

The piece was created by Verity Watkins and references Framlingham's most famous son, Ed Sheeran.

Southwold Pier

Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four author George Orwell is one of the most famous people to come out of Southwold - he stayed at his parents' home in High Street before penning the books that made his name.

Orwell - real name Eric Blair - is honoured with artwork visible on the pathway to Southwold Pier.

Ipswich Waterfront

The mural is inspired by the upcoming Power of Stories exhibition opening later this month at Christchurch Mansion - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich's marina has become a hive of creativity since its conversion from a working dock, with the artwork near St Peter's Dock perhaps best reflecting the change.

One of the more recent murals celebrating Ipswich's diverse community was unveiled in May.

Angel Hotel, Bury St Edmunds

Contemporary artist Rachel List's mural at the Angel Hotel in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Phil Morley

Contemporary artist Rachel List has created an angel wing on the side of the Angel Hotel opposite Abbey Gardens.

The artwork, which leads to the entrance of the hotel, is free to view for members of the public.

Beach Street, Felixstowe

Jonny Manning, co-owner of Beach Street, poses in front of one of the attraction's murals - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Felixstowe's newest tourist attraction is a series of converted shipping containers housing shops, cafés and restaurants just yards from the seafront.

As well as being repurposed, a number of the containers have been decorated with a splash of colour - including an octopus and a pair of angel wings.

Lowestoft

Banksy's recent "spraycation" on the east coast has been a big boost for the region's tourist profile. - Credit: Danielle Booden

No list on street art in Suffolk would be complete without a mention of Banksy's visit to Lowestoft, where he painted a sand castle in Regent Road, a seagull in Denmark Road, a boat in Nicholas Everitt Park and a rat drinking a cocktail on North Beach.

Banksy's 'Great British Spraycation' also saw the artist create work in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Cromer in Norfolk.

Kenyon Street, Ipswich

A Banksy recreation in Ipswich - but the creator remains anonymous - Credit: Nyomi Jacobs

A recreation of the iconic Banksy 'Balloon Girl' artwork appeared in Kenyon Street in Ipswich, but the piece's original artist is unknown.

It is painted on the side of a house and was first spotted earlier this year.