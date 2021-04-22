Published: 7:00 PM April 22, 2021

Looking for ideas for this weekend, now that more activities are opening up again? Here are seven suggestions for things to do in Suffolk and north Essex.

Helmingham Hall Gardens open, Sunday, April 25

The famous Grade I listed gardens open for the season on Sunday, with tickets available from the shop on the day of your visit.

As well as the spectacular landscape gardens, you can see herds of red and fallow deer and a lot of other wildlife. Visitors are welcome to bring dogs on leads.

There is a charge of £7 for adults and £3.50 for children. The gardens will be open from 11am to 4.30 pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 11am to 4:30pm, and also open on bank holidays.

Deer in Helmingham Hall's grounds. You could see some if you pay a visit - Credit: Peter Beard/iWitness

The Archery Experience and Longbow Experience, West Stow, Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25

Ever fancied following in the footsteps of Robin Hood? Socially-distanced weekend taster sessions are being held at West Stow, with booking essential.

A one-hour family archery taster session with Arnor Archery. suitable for age 10-plus, is on Saturday, and the longbow session, for ages 15-plus, on Sunday, both from 1-2pm. There is a charge of £15 per person for the archery and £20 per person for the longbow sessions.

The country park and adventure playground are currently open, but the Anglo-Saxon village is closed.

For more details and to book, visit the West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village and Country Park website.

Lavenham Farmers' Market, Sunday, April 25

The popular market will be held outside Lavenham Village Hall this weekend, with 34 food producers. Non-food stalls will also be returning.

To ensure there is plenty of space for social distancing, the event will be extending into the adjoining field.

Produce to choose from ranges from fresh bread and cakes to Suffolk pork, lamb and venison, local eggs, home-produced jams, pates and chutneys.

The market runs from 10am to 1.30pm, with free admission and parking.

A Lavenham Farmers' Market held outside last year. This weekend's event will also be outside - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

Woolpit Car Boot Sale, near Bury St Edmunds, Sunday, April 25

Many car boot sales around the area have made a return following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The Woolpit event is being staged every Sunday from 7am. It is signposted from the A14 at Woolpit/Elmswell.

There is no need to book a pitch at this event. Charges for traders vary depending on the size of vehicle, with admission free for shoppers.

Larry Gray and Sons Family Funfair, Bury St Edmunds, April 21-24

Funfairs are something many people have missed during lockdown, but now you can enjoy the rides once again.

This fair is at Oakes Road, Howard estate, from 6 to 10pm on week nights and 2 to 10pm on Saturday.

There will be free admission, free parking and on-site security, plus measures such as posters with QR codes and sanitiser to use while queuing for rides.

Vintage cars will be back at Stonham Barns for Spring Break car show on Sunday - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Spring Break car show, Stonham Barns Park, Sunday, April 25, 10am to 4pm (doors open from 9am)

Spring Break car show will be at Stonham Barns on Sunday, organised in association with Knuckle busters car club.

The event will include vintage, hot rods, Kustom Kulture, 1950s and later cars and bikes, up to 1973. There is also a "show and shine" competition for later vehicles of special interest.

There will also be trade stands and music, including rockabilly and rock'n'roll from the V8 Rockets and Rockhouse. For tickets, at £10 for adults, under-12s free, visit the Stonham Barns website or buy on the gate.

The Drive-In Cinema, Colchester, Saturday, April 24

If you are longing to see a movie on the big screen again, The Drive-in Cinema will be screening three top musicals at Colchester Park & Ride, Cuckoo Farm Way, on Saturday.

The Greatest Showman is showing at 1pm, followed by Mamma Mia! and 4.30pm and Grease at 8pm.

People are asked to arrive an hour before the film starts for live comedy and interactive quizzes, with prizes.

You need to book in advance, and tickets are £32 per vehicle, plus a £3 booking fee. For details, search for @TheDriveInCinemaUK on Facebook.