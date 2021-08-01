News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stuck for summer activities? Leisure centres are providing some for free

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 8:24 AM August 1, 2021   
Abbeycroft Leisure is running a programme of completely free open days throughout the summer across six of their centres.

Free activities for children including soft play and swimming are being provided at leisure centres on certain days over the summer.

Keeping kids entertained over the summer holidays can be difficult, but Abbeycroft Leisure is helping families with free open days across six of its centres.

They include taster sessions, fitness classes, soft play with meet and greet characters, dance and sing-a-long sessions, wet-n-wild swimming and more.

Abbeycroft Leisure launched their summer Festival of Fun at Kingfisher Leisure Centre, Sudbury, on July 28.

Warren Smyth, chief executive at Abbeycroft, said: “We’ve been really pleased with the appetite from the community to get back to our leisure centres but we cannot be complacent and we must do more to encourage people to lead active lifestyles.

“Our programme this summer is a perfect opportunity for the many families choosing staycations to come and try something new or something they haven’t done for a while.”

The aim of the open days is to encourage more people to experience how safe it is to use gyms, pools and leisure centres

Over the summer Abbeycroft is also offering free swimming and lunch for children aged 11-16 who are in receipt of free school meals, which is funded by Suffolk County Council’s Summer Activity Programme.

Also, Abbeycroft's extensive Explore Outdoor programme includes paid-for and free activity days plus free family park cooking, again for children who are in receipt of free school meals.

The remaining open day dates are: 

  • Newmarket Leisure Centre - August 4
  • Haverhill Leisure Centre - August 12
  • Bury Leisure Centre - August 17
  • Mildenhall Hub - August 18
  • Hadleigh Pool and Leisure - September 18

For more information, visit the website.

