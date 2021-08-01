Published: 8:24 AM August 1, 2021

Abbeycroft Leisure is running a programme of completely free open days throughout the summer across six of their centres. - Credit: Abbeycroft Leisure

Free activities for children including soft play and swimming are being provided at leisure centres on certain days over the summer.

Keeping kids entertained over the summer holidays can be difficult, but Abbeycroft Leisure is helping families with free open days across six of its centres.

They include taster sessions, fitness classes, soft play with meet and greet characters, dance and sing-a-long sessions, wet-n-wild swimming and more.

Abbeycroft Leisure launched its summer Festival of Fun at Kingfisher Leisure Centre, Sudbury, on July 28. - Credit: Abbeycroft Leisure

Warren Smyth, chief executive at Abbeycroft, said: “We’ve been really pleased with the appetite from the community to get back to our leisure centres but we cannot be complacent and we must do more to encourage people to lead active lifestyles.

“Our programme this summer is a perfect opportunity for the many families choosing staycations to come and try something new or something they haven’t done for a while.”

The aim of the open days is to encourage more people to experience how safe it is to use gyms, pools and leisure centres now they have fully reopened, as well as motivate families to lead more active, healthy lifestyles. - Credit: Abbeycroft Leisure

Over the summer Abbeycroft is also offering free swimming and lunch for children aged 11-16 who are in receipt of free school meals, which is funded by Suffolk County Council’s Summer Activity Programme.

Also, Abbeycroft's extensive Explore Outdoor programme includes paid-for and free activity days plus free family park cooking, again for children who are in receipt of free school meals.

The remaining open day dates are:

Newmarket Leisure Centre - August 4

Haverhill Leisure Centre - August 12

Bury Leisure Centre - August 17

Mildenhall Hub - August 18

Hadleigh Pool and Leisure - September 18

For more information, visit the website.