Addams family show set to bring the feel-good factor back

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 7:00 PM October 2, 2021   
Cast of Addams Family

You can watch the Addams Family at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in the run up to Halloween - Credit: Keith Mindham

As we enter Halloween season, the Bury St Edmunds Operatic and Dramatic Society are set to entertain audiences with their production of the Addams Family at the Theatre Royal in the town.

The "creepy and cooky cast" will take to the stage to the theatre in Westgate Street between Tuesday, October 19 and Saturday, October 23, promising a musical comedy that will reintroduce Wednesday and Pugsley Addams as teenagers. 

Addams Family cast

The Addams Family show will be performed by the Bury St Edmunds Operatic and Dramatic Society - Credit: Keith Mindham

Speaking ahead of the show director Alec Taylor said: "While the BSEODS committee was undertaking the task of selecting future shows, we were very aware of just how important it was to bring joy and laughter back to our audiences' loves. 

"That's why we chose the the Addams Family, because it's a hilarious show and has a huge feel-good factor."

Tickets for the show are available on the Theatre Royal website - theatreroyal.org, the BSEODS is offering discounted tickets for under 21's. 

