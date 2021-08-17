BBC MasterChef winner at Aldeburgh Food and Drink festival

Published: 10:16 PM August 17, 2021

The Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival will return later this year - Credit: AFDF/Alistair Grant of Bokeh Photographic

The Aldeburgh Food and Drink festival returns at full strength this September following last year's Covid-safe version.

The festival, which will be at the Snape Maltings, will see the BBC MasterChef winner Thomasina Miers and many other top chefs delivering workshops and Q&A sessions.

The Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival is expected to be a sell out event - Credit: AFDF/Alistair Grant of Bokeh Photographic

Running across two days, the festival will return on Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26 with an array of new features never seen before and 100 stalls to browse.

An interactive family area and family stage has now been incorporated into the packed weekend, as has food photography, and wild cooking activities.

Music, masterclasses, a street-food courtyard, family meadow and The Adnams Experience, will also feature.

Jess Brown, festival organiser, said: “Everyone involved in the festival is so delighted that we can now welcome people back to Snape Maltings for a fuller and more ‘normal’ experience than the reduced one we were able to run last year in light of Covid.

Jess Brown, Festival Organiser - Credit: Jess Brown

“We’ve spent the last year thinking really hard about what could make the event bigger and better, but also how we could it ensure it would feel wholly safe and welcoming to those only now getting back to large attendance events for the first time.”

“The emphasis this year is really on being outside, being family-friendly, and telling the ‘full story’ around food, with discussions and activities related to food photography, technology, sustainability – and of course, lots of delicious things to try and buy.”

Numerous East Anglian food and drink businesses will be there for the two days, including Aspall, East of England Co-op, Niche Cocktails, Munchy Seeds, Pump Street Chocolate, Stokes Sauces, Tiptree, Two Magpies Bakery, The Wild Meat Company, and Valley Farm Vineyards.

As has previously been the case for the festival, a number of so-called ‘Fringe Events’ will also take place around the county in the days either side of the main weekend. A full schedule is soon to be made available on the event website.

Tickets for the festival cost £10, with children under 15 going free. They can be purchased via the festival website.

A shuttle bus will be running between Aldeburgh and the festival setting, and parking is free on-site.