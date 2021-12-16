Pop sensation Anne-Marie announces Suffolk gig in 2022

Anne-Marie, who is performing at Newmarket Race Course - Credit: The Jockey Club Live

Newmarket Racecourse will be hosting 9 time BRIT award nominee Anne-Marie next summer.

The star will be making her Newmarket Nights debut on Friday, July 29 next year as part of the Jockey Club's live music lineup.

Anne Marie broke through in 2016 with her performance on Clean Bandit's Christmas number one Rockabye with Jamaican rapper Sean Paul. She followed it up with the release of her first album, Speak Your Mind which got to number 3 in the charts.

Anne-Marie said: “I’m so excited to be headlining Newmarket Nights for the first time.

"There’s nothing I love more than performing live especially in the summer – bring on July!”

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, added: “We can’t wait to welcome Anne-Marie to Newmarket for the first time.

"She’s had a phenomenal few years with a massive catalogue of hits to match. We know she’s going to put on an incredible show.”