Visitors to the Stowmarket Christmas Tree Festival 2021 - will be "surprised by a sea of lights" - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

Acclaimed author Anthony Horowitz will be heading to Stowmarket on Friday evening to open the town's much loved Christmas tree festival.

Horowitz, who famously wrote the television series Foyle's War, will be switching on the lights at the Stowmarket Parish Church at 6pm on Friday, November 26.

The 500 Christmas trees that make up the festival in Stowmarket are decorated by charities, schools and families from around the town - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

The big switch on will involve 500 decorated Christmas trees across the town - they can be found at Stowmarket Parish Church (St Peter and St Mary's), Stowmarket Library, The Walnut pub, Abbots Hall at the Museum of East Anglian Life and in the grounds of the Red Gables.

Judy Eden, from Stowmarket Parish Church, said: "The trees are decorated by groups, organisations, businesses, schools and charities, as well as by families and individuals.

A photograph from the Stowmarket Christmas Tree Festival at St Peter and St Mary's Church in Stowmarket - taken in 2019 - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

"It is a community event by the community for the community, we love to see people walk through our doors and be surprised by the sea of lights."

Visitors to Stowmarket town centre will be able to enjoy the festival between Friday, November 26, 2021 - January 1, 2022. Entry to the festival is free but donations are encouraged.

More information can be found on the Stowmarket Parish Church Facebook page.

Stowmarket's Christmas Fayre will take place this Sunday, November 28.