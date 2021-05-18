Published: 3:49 PM May 18, 2021

Ballet Central performing Le Corsaire which is part of the 2021 summer tour for new graduates - Credit: Photo: Amber Hunt

Dance fans starved of live performances during lockdown will be able to see Ballet Central performing at the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds in July

The renowned graduate performing company Ballet Central are taking their crowd-pleasing mix of dance pieces by leading choreographers on tour and have added the Suffolk venue to their schedule.

The performance will showcase the young dancers’ considerable technique and skills as they embark on their professional careers.

Ballet Central performing Le Corsaire which is part of the 2021 summer tour for new graduates - Credit: Photo: Amber Hunt

Under the artistic direction of Christopher Marney, the company of young graduate dancers will deliver an exciting show of theatricality, technical excellence and drama choreographed by international dance industry influencers, enhanced by stunning costumes and powerful music.



Act 1 from Le Corsaire, a thrilling classical ballet with romance and daring, dashing pirates, and a magical pas de deux set against a backdrop of the high seas will open the show.

A new piece, jigsaw, by upcoming choreographer Charlotte Edmonds (MA Choreography student at Central), is being created to a commissioned score by Ballet Central Resident Composer Philip Feeney, especially for the tour.

You may also want to watch:

To conclude the performance, audiences will be treated to Act 2 of Matthew Bourne’s Highland Fling, a gothic fable of winged fairies, romanticism and kilts, filled with wit, magic and wicked humour.

Ballet Central performing jigsaw as part of their 2021 summer tour - Credit: Photo: Amber Hunt

Christopher Marney, artistic director, said: “The dancers have demonstrated great determination and resilience by continuing training throughout the restrictions of the pandemic. Confined to training at home for long periods, we are now back in the studio with all protocols in place rehearsing for this year’s tour.

"We are thrilled to be returning to so many venues where audiences have welcomed the skill and technique of our young performers.

"The tour is a unique opportunity to bring the works of world-class choreographers to audiences outside of London.”

He said that Central’s graduates go on to join the world’s leading dance companies.

Performing a range of repertoire on the Ballet Central tour is an enriching experience for the students, enhancing their skills and development, making them particularly employable.

Ballet Central will be performing at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds on July 2. Ticket prices, starting at £10.50, are deliberately low to make the tour widely accessible for all. Tickets can be bought at the theatre’s online box office.

