Published: 5:08 PM July 7, 2021

Florist Susan Leverick is one of the organisers of Creation Festival, to take place at St Nicholas Church in Bedfield - Credit: Debra Pritchard

Villagers in Bedfield, near Framlingham, are getting ready to stage their Creation Festival at St Nicholas Church from July 10-11.

The event, organised by Debra Pritchard and florist Susan Leverick, will feature a flower festival as well as art, photography, music and poetry.

Local musicians will also perform, including the Wren Singers and Quadratics Wind Ensemble.

Flowers for a wedding arranged by Bedfield villagers in preparation for this weekend's Creation festival in St Nicholas Church - Credit: Debra Pritchard

All flowers and foliage will be from gardens and hedgerows and all exhibits will use recycled or locally sourced material.

Ahead of the event, Susan led a natural flower-arranging workshop, and villagers honed their skills by arranging the flowers for a wedding.

Youngsters from Bedfield Primary School are creating their own artworks, turning the font into an underwater world and decorating the porch with flowers, insects, birds and butterflies.

A hand-knitted basket of flowers by Barbara Lee for the Creation festival in Bedfield - Credit: Debra Pritchard

The church will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 12.30 to 5pm on Sunday.

The weekend will also include a special communion service following the ordination of the Rev Chrissie Smart, the new focal minister for Bedfield.

For more details, visit the Bedfield parish website.

Everlasting flowers by Jason Scott, made from recycled metal and parts from cars and bikes for Bedfield Creation Festival - Credit: Debra Pritchard



