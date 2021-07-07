Creation Festival in village will feature flowers, music and artworks
- Credit: Debra Pritchard
Villagers in Bedfield, near Framlingham, are getting ready to stage their Creation Festival at St Nicholas Church from July 10-11.
The event, organised by Debra Pritchard and florist Susan Leverick, will feature a flower festival as well as art, photography, music and poetry.
Local musicians will also perform, including the Wren Singers and Quadratics Wind Ensemble.
All flowers and foliage will be from gardens and hedgerows and all exhibits will use recycled or locally sourced material.
Ahead of the event, Susan led a natural flower-arranging workshop, and villagers honed their skills by arranging the flowers for a wedding.
Youngsters from Bedfield Primary School are creating their own artworks, turning the font into an underwater world and decorating the porch with flowers, insects, birds and butterflies.
The church will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 12.30 to 5pm on Sunday.
The weekend will also include a special communion service following the ordination of the Rev Chrissie Smart, the new focal minister for Bedfield.
For more details, visit the Bedfield parish website.