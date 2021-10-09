Are these Suffolk's best up-and-coming musicians?

Published: 12:30 PM October 9, 2021

Ever since Ed Sheeran broke through into the mainstream Suffolk has been taken more seriously as a place to find quality musicians, with the recent Sound City festival in Ipswich proving this beyond a shadow of a doubt.

The current crop of east coast talent has something for everyone including dub, folk and even a little bit of poetry.

Find out who could be your next home town hero below.

The Mighty Flux

The Mighty Flux formed after meeting at Maui Waui Festival, which they describe as "probably the best festival in the world" in 2018.

Best categorized as alternative dance, The Mighty Flux's funky guitar driven music is amazing to move to with a fantastic pulsing percussion beat keeping even the most sedate audience swaying.

Bessie Turner

Bessie supported Ed Sheeran in 2019 - Credit: Archant

Bessie Turner has been climbing her way up the Suffolk music scene since 2017, with her songs getting airplay on radio stations including BBC Radio 1, Radio 2 and Radio 6.

She's even performed a live set for Jo Wiley at Maida Vale studio in London.

Channeling 90s British guitar pop legends like the Smiths and New Order, Bessie's sound is like a glorious hybrid of new wave, post punk and pop.

Billy Hunt

Leiston based Billy Hunt feels that his music skills have finally reached the point where he can put everything he wants to into a song - Credit: Billy Hunt

Billy Hunt originally started out rapping but has since expanded his repertoire to include songwriting and playing the guitar.

Now writing engaging and approachable indie music, Billy is a firm local favourite.

He is currently running a series of open mic nights at the White Horse Hotel in Leiston, the White Swan in Halesworth and The Crown Inn in Great Glemham.

Chelsea Claxton

Chelsea is the only poet who performs without music on this list and comes from a travelling background.

Her sometimes dark spoken word art deals with themes including spirituality, nomadic living and addiction.

The Pixie punk poet is a frank and often funny window into a parallel world many people don't ever see.

Keep up to date with her work in this Facebook group.

Tallulah Goodtimes

Electroswing DJ Talulah Goodtimes has been active in Suffolk for a little while now but last year she released her first album of originally produced music- Interstellar Swing, which was initially funded by Kickstarter.

The album fuses live bass, gypsy jazz, brass, vocals, vintage samples and electronic beat programming to create what she describes as a "festival infused beat laden bundle of joy".

Tangles

Tangles sings of the revolution, failures of modern Britain, class warfare and occasionally just a 90s banger.

With a breathy singing voice soaked in emotion, she tries to battle the unfairness of the world armed with a sense of humour and an acoustic guitar.

Solko

Solko are a seven piece fusion dub/rock band from Suffolk who are winning over the hearts and wearing out the shoes of people all around the UK through their live energy and groove-driven writing.

Isobella

Isobella Beamish is the very definition of up and coming, having released her first single this year.

Her music is bluesy, soulful and relaxing, and has a tiny hint of Amy Winehouse to it.

Back to the Point

Back to the Point are a pop-punk band from the Ipswich who capture the true spirit of the genre, with rebellious yet irreverent lyrics and wonderfully melodic guitars.

The band have appeared at local festivals including Ipswich Music Day, Martlesham Music on the Green and Alive, building a solid fanbase in the region.

The band are now paying back some old friends with a October 30 concert in benefit of the Steamboat Tavern.