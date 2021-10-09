News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Are these Suffolk's best up-and-coming musicians?

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:30 PM October 9, 2021   
The Mighty Flux

The Mighty Flux play funky alternative dance - Credit: The Mighty Flux

Ever since Ed Sheeran broke through into the mainstream Suffolk has been taken more seriously as a place to find quality musicians, with the recent Sound City festival in Ipswich proving this beyond a shadow of a doubt. 

The current crop of east coast talent has something for everyone including dub, folk and even a little bit of poetry.

Find out who could be your next home town hero below. 

The Mighty Flux

The Mighty Flux formed after meeting at Maui Waui Festival, which they describe as "probably the best festival in the world" in 2018.

Best categorized as alternative dance, The Mighty Flux's funky guitar driven music is amazing to move to with a fantastic pulsing percussion beat keeping even the most sedate audience swaying. 

Bessie Turner 

Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park support act Bessie Turner will be performing at the festival. Photo: NICK

Bessie supported Ed Sheeran in 2019 - Credit: Archant

Bessie Turner has been climbing her way up the Suffolk music scene since 2017, with her songs getting airplay on radio stations including BBC Radio 1, Radio 2 and Radio 6.

She's even performed a live set for Jo Wiley at Maida Vale studio in London. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk farmer is named the best in the country
  2. 2 Glass shards found glued to swings in children's play park
  3. 3 Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory
  1. 4 Anger over 'shrinking' of town centre car park
  2. 5 Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway
  3. 6 Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images
  4. 7 Road closures and timings as the Women's Tour returns to Suffolk
  5. 8 Women's Tour arrives in Suffolk today - here are the key times and road closures
  6. 9 Bungalow near 'fantastic white beaches' up for sale on Suffolk coast
  7. 10 Overturned lorry blocking major road in Felixstowe

Channeling 90s British guitar pop legends like the Smiths and New Order, Bessie's sound is like a glorious hybrid of new wave, post punk and pop. 

Billy Hunt

Leiston based musician Billy Hunt

Leiston based Billy Hunt feels that his music skills have finally reached the point where he can put everything he wants to into a song - Credit: Billy Hunt

Billy Hunt originally started out rapping but has since expanded his repertoire to include songwriting and playing the guitar.

Now writing engaging and approachable indie music, Billy is a firm local favourite. 

He is currently running a series of open mic nights at the White Horse Hotel in Leiston, the White Swan in Halesworth and The Crown Inn in Great Glemham. 

Chelsea Claxton 

Chelsea is the only poet who performs without music on this list and comes from a travelling background.

Her sometimes dark spoken word art deals with themes including spirituality, nomadic living and addiction.

The Pixie punk poet is a frank and often funny window into a parallel world many people don't ever see. 

Keep up to date with her work in this Facebook group

Tallulah Goodtimes

Electroswing DJ Talulah Goodtimes has been active in Suffolk for a little while now but last year she released her first album of originally produced music- Interstellar Swing, which was initially funded by Kickstarter. 

The album fuses live bass, gypsy jazz, brass, vocals, vintage samples and electronic beat programming to create what she describes as a "festival infused beat laden bundle of joy".

Tangles

Tangles sings of the revolution, failures of modern Britain, class warfare and occasionally just a 90s banger.

With a breathy singing voice soaked in emotion, she tries to battle the unfairness of the world armed with a sense of humour and an acoustic guitar. 

Solko

Solko are a seven piece fusion dub/rock band from Suffolk who are winning over the hearts and wearing out the shoes of people all around the UK through their live energy and groove-driven writing.

Isobella

Isobella Beamish is the very definition of up and coming, having released her first single this year.

Her music is bluesy, soulful and relaxing, and has a tiny hint of Amy Winehouse to it. 

Back to the Point

Back to the Point are a pop-punk band from the Ipswich who capture the true spirit of the genre, with rebellious yet irreverent lyrics and wonderfully melodic guitars. 

The band have appeared at local festivals including Ipswich Music Day, Martlesham Music on the Green and Alive, building a solid fanbase in the region.

The band are now paying back some old friends with a October 30 concert in benefit of the Steamboat Tavern.

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The indecent exposure took place in Church Terrace in Wickham Market

Suffolk Live

Police seek man who carried out 'lewd act' on car bonnet

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Lucille Whiting (inset), from near Haverhill, could not get fuel to take her children to school

Suffolk Live

Suffolk mum lost out on £1,000 in earnings due to petrol shortages

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Two Suffolk police officers have been nominated for a national police bravery award

Suffolk Live

'A credit to the entire force': PCs stop armed man from killing children

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Steve Evans guided Gillingham to tenth spot in League One - a place above Ipswich Town on points-per

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy

'Officials continually get worse' - Evans rants at ref after Town defeat

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon