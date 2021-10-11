News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Blackthorpe Barn Christmas festival set to celebrate 30th anniversary

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:26 PM October 11, 2021   
The Blackthorpe Barn Christmas craft festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary

A major Christmas event is set to open its doors again for the 30th time next month.

The Blackthorpe Barn Christmas festival on the Rougham Estate showcases some of the country's most talented artists and craft-makers, while featuring everything from decorations, wreaths, aromatics and wraps to gift ideas in its Country Christmas shop.

George Agnew, joint owner of Blackthorpe Barn and Rougham Estate said: “I am so pleased that we are getting back to a face-to-face event again, it’s going to be fantastic.

"I can’t believe how quickly 30 years have flown by.

"There has been a lot of changes, we always try to evolve things and this year we have created more space for the crafts, to allow everyone to feel comfortable, and we have extended the Courtyard Café with more covered areas for all to enjoy.

"I look forward to welcoming our visitors again and seeing the smiles on their faces, it really does mean a lot to me.”

The craft weekends start on November 6 at 10am to 5pm continuing every weekend until December 12. 

Tickets for the craft weekends can be purchased online

