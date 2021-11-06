Felled oak transformed into sculpture for Blackthorpe Barn craft event
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
A felled oak tree has been transformed into a sculpture to mark 30 years of crafts at Blackthorpe Barn.
The first Christmas craft weekend of the year at Blackthorpe Barn, on the Rougham Estate near Bury St Edmunds, saw the unveiling of a sculpture commissioned to tell the story of ancient woods and the importance of protecting them.
The oak tree used in the art piece was estimated to be around 400 years old, but was felled when its position beside a roadway was deemed a danger to people.
Heaven Sculpture Yard took on the task of transforming it into "the wonderful story of our ancient woodlands".
George Agnew, owner of Rougham Estate, said: "I can't believe it's 30 years since we started the crafts at Blackthorpe Barn and am excited to reveal the sculpture, it really is special to me."
You may also want to watch:
Rougham Estate is home to more than 110 acres of ancient and semi-natural woodland which is "proudly treasured and looked after" by estate management.
Blackthorpe Barn's craft weekends are held over six consecutive weekends in November and December, beginning this weekend. The Christmas shop is open until December 22.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Walton penalty save keeps Town in FA Cup
- 2 Boy, 10, dies in Ipswich after being found 'unresponsive' by mum
- 3 Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears
- 4 'An amazing horse': Queen's Suffolk Punch put to sleep after injury
- 5 Illuminated Garden Trail to turn Suffolk estate into winter wonderland
- 6 Review, The Freston Boot: 'Destined to be one of the best dining pubs in Suffolk'
- 7 'A bit dismissive of us' - Latics boss Curle 'disappointed' with Cook
- 8 Dispersal orders in place for three coastal towns - these are the roads affected
- 9 'We've loved every minute': Owners call time on 'dream' furniture business
- 10 Crash on the A14 just outside Ipswich causes delays