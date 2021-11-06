News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Felled oak transformed into sculpture for Blackthorpe Barn craft event

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 7:00 PM November 6, 2021
George and Adi with the oak tree sculpture made by Heaven Sculpture Yard

George and Adi. Blackthorpe Barn in Rougham had their Christmas craft fair this weekend, and unveiled a new wooden tree sculpture PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A felled oak tree has been transformed into a sculpture to mark 30 years of crafts at Blackthorpe Barn. 

The first Christmas craft weekend of the year at Blackthorpe Barn, on the Rougham Estate near Bury St Edmunds, saw the unveiling of a sculpture commissioned to tell the story of ancient woods and the importance of protecting them. 

The sculpture is to celebrate 30 years of events at Blackthorpe

Heaven Sculpture Yard took on the task of transforming the old oak PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The oak tree used in the art piece was estimated to be around 400 years old, but was felled when its position beside a roadway was deemed a danger to people. 

Blackthorpe Barn in Rougham had their Christmas craft fair this weekend

The oak tree had to be felled but has been transformed to be appreciated PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Heaven Sculpture Yard took on the task of transforming it into "the wonderful story of our ancient woodlands". 

Blackthorpe Barn in Rougham had their Christmas craft fair this weekend

There are gifts aplenty at the event PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

George Agnew, owner of Rougham Estate, said: "I can't believe it's 30 years since we started the crafts at Blackthorpe Barn and am excited to reveal the sculpture, it really is special to me." 

Blackthorpe Barn in Rougham had their Christmas craft fair this weekend

Katie Lynn's stand Molten Wonky at Blackthorpe Barn PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

You may also want to watch:

Rougham Estate is home to more than 110 acres of ancient and semi-natural woodland which is "proudly treasured and looked after" by estate management.

Blackthorpe Barn had their first Christmas craft event this weekend

Six events are held over six weekends in November and December PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Blackthorpe Barn's craft weekends are held over six consecutive weekends in November and December, beginning this weekend. The Christmas shop is open until December 22.

Blackthorpe Barn in Rougham had their Christmas craft fair this weekend

Shop staff Phoebe O'Leary. at the Christmas craft fair this weekend PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Christmas
Bury St Edmunds News

