Who will win this year's best-dressed Christmas window competition in Bury St Edmunds? Last year it was LOFT & SPIRES - Credit: Our Bury St Edmunds

The public will once again decide on the best-looking festive shop window in Bury St Edmunds.

Shoppers can enjoy the historic market town's streets lit up with twinkling lights while taking part in the Christmas window trail.

Organised by the town's Business Improvement District (BID) Our Bury St Edmunds, the best-dressed festive window competition will be judged by the public.

Tudor Rose was a runner-up in last year's Christmas window competition - Credit: Our Bury St Edmunds

Everyone who votes using the LoyalFree app will be eligible for a prize draw to win one of three Our Bury St Edmunds gift cards that can be spent in more than 60 different town centre businesses.

Businesses taking part in the festive window competition are listed as a special trail on the app to make it easy for them all to be viewed.

Mike Kirkham, from Our Bury St Edmunds, said: “Last year the public voted for LOFT & SPIRES, with Javelin and Tudor Rose close runners up.

"This year there are more than 25 participating businesses and we hope users of the app will use the trail to have a look at as many as possible before casting their vote.

"Our businesses put so much hard work into their shop windows at this time of year and it’s fantastic that so many have applied to take part in this competition."

Javelin was also a runner-up last year - Credit: Our Bury St Edmunds

He added: "Now that the town’s Christmas lights are on, everywhere is looking really festive and there is so much to see and do here over the next few weeks."

The app is free to download and voting in the competition is also free.

Voting is open between Monday, November 29, and Sunday, December 12, with the winner being announced the following week.

The annual competition is being promoted in partnership with Bury St Edmunds Town Council and Town Mayor Peter Thompson will present the Our Bury St Edmunds shield to the winning business.

To download the LoyalFree app and for more information go to the BID website.