Published: 4:30 PM September 16, 2021

A new angel artwork has been created in Bury St Edmunds - fittingly at the famous Angel Hotel.

The mural, which is free for everyone to view, is by contemporary artist Rachel List.

Rachel, from West Yorkshire, gained prominence during the first lockdown with her painting ‘NHS Angel’ and currently has several of her artworks on display at the ‘Moments’ exhibition in Bury St Edmunds.

Rachel List with a piece she created during an event for the Moments exhibition at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Moyse's Hall Museum

She was commissioned by the Angel Hill - located on Angel Hill - to create a mural outside the entrance.

Rachel said: "Being called the 'Angel' Hotel for me instantly brings forward images of white feathers; the hotel itself is also incredibly stylish image-wise.

"So, when they asked for a mural with a single angel wing, it was my aim to create something subtle that you could almost walk by. The key word being 'almost', something relaxing and welcoming for guests.

"I used acrylics and masonry paint to create the mural but was under the mercy of the great British weather, which at the time was torrential rain. However, that can be part of the fun of a mural and the way I work, to create something in the moment."

Rachel List's NHS Angel, which is part of the Moments exhibition. - Credit: John Brandler

Her original NHS Angel painting features in the Moments exhibition at Moyse's Hall Museum, and she also created one there as part of an event.

Fiona Bovill, group sales and marketing manager at Gough Hotels, is delighted with the new artwork at the Angel Hotel.

She said: “We invited Rachel List to create an artwork at the entrance to our hotel as her ‘Angel’ work was very appropriate for us. We are very pleased with the mural which leads guests perfectly into the hotel.”

The iconic Angel Hotel in Bury St Edmunds now has an angel mural outside. - Credit: The Angel Hotel

The Moments modern art exhibition is on until September 30.

More than 10,000 tickets have already been sold for the exhibition, which includes work by Banksy and Damian Hirst.

Speaking just before Moments opened, Rachel said: "Street art is for the public. It's for the people to enjoy. It's about accessibility. I think that makes it more important to bring the work to small towns."

The famous Hula-Hooping Girl by Banksy is one of the highlights of the Moments exhibition, which runs until September 30. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Admission is £6 for adults, £4 for concessions and children aged 5-16 years, and £15 for a family.

For more details visit the Moyse's Hall website or call 01284 706183.