Published: 11:30 AM October 20, 2021

Bury St Edmunds' 'Ghostly and Macabre' tours delve into the town's darker past this Halloween and continues throughout the winter months - Credit: BURY ST EDMUNDS TOUR GUIDES

Uncover spine-tingling tales about Bury St Edmunds eerie goings-on by joining the Ghostly and Macabre Guided Walk around the Suffolk town this Halloween and will then continue on through the dark autumn and winter evenings until the end of March.

Lasting 90 minutes, the Bury St Edmunds Tour Guides will take you on a haunted journey with ghostly stories of murder, riots, plague, witchcraft and a mummified cat, with chills and thrills galore.

Starting with Moyse’s Hall, the tour winds around the darkened streets to tell stories of screaming skulls, mysterious ‘monk’ like figures appearing in cellars, burnings and hangings and more, finishing up in the dark and deserted Great Churchyard.

Tickets for The Ghostly and Macabre tour are £7 per person and can be booked online or call 01284 758000. Due to the content of the tour, participants must be aged 14 years or over. The necessity for smaller group sizes makes it essential to book early online.