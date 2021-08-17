7 things to do in Bury St Edmunds on a rainy day
- Credit: Archant
Let's be honest, the weather this summer hasn't been great - and with more unsettled weather expected, here are some ideas for a fun day out in Bury St Edmunds when it's rainy.
Escape rooms
Escape rooms are a great way for you, your family and friends to test your problem-solving skills.
With many escape rooms having different themes, it means you can go more than once.
The Evidence Room in Bury is a great place to test your skills. But if you do not feel like travelling, the escape room can come to you - as the Evidence Room offers a Crack the Case game which can be sent to your home.
Driving range
You may also want to watch:
Nobody likes getting wet whilst walking round the golf course, so the driving range is the perfect place to keep on top of your skills.
Bury Golf Club has 25 covered bays which are perfect for anyone who wants to practise some shots or just have a bit of fun.
Most Read
- 1 Fire crews remain at herb factory fire through the night
- 2 Emergency services called to incident on Ipswich estate
- 3 Man dies in unexplained incident
- 4 Town close in on signing of Tom Carroll
- 5 Farmer-inventor deeply disappointed after losing long-running patent case
- 6 Driver in his 20s dies in A144 collision
- 7 'It’s nice to feel wanted' - Town make Carroll signing number 16
- 8 Former Town prospect Knight makes loan move from Manchester City to League One side
- 9 Ageing NHS hospital 'must be open with public' over potential risk of roof collapse
- 10 Burgess straight in, Edwards to unleash, but don't underestimate Cheltenham
You can purchase between 25 and 100 balls to hit in the range.
Bowling
Tenpin bowling is a fun childhood birthday party idea - but it is also good activity for older generations.
Bury Bowl has loads of offers on its website, but high demand means it is best to call up in advance.
Plant Laser also has a bowling alley. Prices start at just £2 per person.
Laser quest
Planet Laser has an epic laser tag arena which covers over 6,000sq ft and four levels.
With room for 30 people, it really is great place for the whole family to get together and have some fun.
A great idea for a birthday party, family day out or work party, with games starting at £7 per person.
Cinema
There are plenty of great places to watch the latest films in Bury.
Although many cinemas are waiting out for the new James Bond film No Time to Die, the Abbeygate Cinema is still showing a wide range of movies.
There is also the Cineworld in Bury, which is near a wide range of eateries - so also a great place to go if you're still hungry after eating popcorn and sweets.
Theatre
Why not watch something live? With regular musicals and performances, the Theatre Royal is the place to go to catch a live show.
Starting this Friday, the theatre is showing the comedy drama Holes. Tickets start from £10.50.
Comedy genius Milton Jones is also performing at the theatre next month, with tickets on sale now.
Swimming
You'll still get wet, of course - but swimming is a fun way of keeping fit.
There are a few choices of pools in Bury St Edmunds, with Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre, Moreton Hall Health Club and Sports Direct Fitness.
Moreton Hall Health Club has an outdoor swimming pool and Sports Direct Fitness has a spa and sauna.