7 things to do in Bury St Edmunds on a rainy day

Published: 11:47 AM August 17, 2021

With the unsettled weather looking set to continue, here are seven ideas for a rainy day in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Let's be honest, the weather this summer hasn't been great - and with more unsettled weather expected, here are some ideas for a fun day out in Bury St Edmunds when it's rainy.





Escape rooms

Escape rooms are a great way for you, your family and friends to test your problem-solving skills.

With many escape rooms having different themes, it means you can go more than once.

The Evidence Room in Bury is a great place to test your skills. But if you do not feel like travelling, the escape room can come to you - as the Evidence Room offers a Crack the Case game which can be sent to your home.

Can you make your way out of the Evidence Room? - Credit: BENEDICT CUNNINGHAM





Driving range

Nobody likes getting wet whilst walking round the golf course, so the driving range is the perfect place to keep on top of your skills.

Bury Golf Club has 25 covered bays which are perfect for anyone who wants to practise some shots or just have a bit of fun.

You can purchase between 25 and 100 balls to hit in the range.





Bowling

Tenpin bowling is a fun childhood birthday party idea - but it is also good activity for older generations.

Bury Bowl is just of the A14 - Credit: google

Bury Bowl has loads of offers on its website, but high demand means it is best to call up in advance.

Plant Laser also has a bowling alley. Prices start at just £2 per person.





Laser quest

Planet Laser has an epic laser tag arena which covers over 6,000sq ft and four levels.

With room for 30 people, it really is great place for the whole family to get together and have some fun.

Laser quest is a great way to spend a couple of hours with family and friends - Credit: Planet Laser

A great idea for a birthday party, family day out or work party, with games starting at £7 per person.





Cinema

There are plenty of great places to watch the latest films in Bury.

Although many cinemas are waiting out for the new James Bond film No Time to Die, the Abbeygate Cinema is still showing a wide range of movies.

The Abbeygate Cinema is showing a wide variety of films - Credit: Abbeygate Cinema

There is also the Cineworld in Bury, which is near a wide range of eateries - so also a great place to go if you're still hungry after eating popcorn and sweets.





Theatre

Why not watch something live? With regular musicals and performances, the Theatre Royal is the place to go to catch a live show.

Starting this Friday, the theatre is showing the comedy drama Holes. Tickets start from £10.50.

Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Comedy genius Milton Jones is also performing at the theatre next month, with tickets on sale now.

Swimming

You'll still get wet, of course - but swimming is a fun way of keeping fit.

There are a few choices of pools in Bury St Edmunds, with Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre, Moreton Hall Health Club and Sports Direct Fitness.

Moreton Hall Health Club has an outdoor swimming pool and Sports Direct Fitness has a spa and sauna.