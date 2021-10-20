Bury Theatre Royal sets the stage for half term fun
Looking for something to entertain the family as the autumn chill sets in? Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds has lots to offer during half-term and into November.
Running on Sunday, October 24 and Monday, October 25, Kaleidoscope is a brand-new piece of theatre for babies aged six-18 months inspired by research into how a baby's sense of sight develops and how they instinctively begin to categorise colour.
Using a unique blend of gentle, playful performance, sound and lighting, babies and their grown-ups are invited to discover the multicoloured world of Kaleidoscope.
Tickets for this are £10.50 for one adult with one baby.
Then from Frida,y October 29 to Sunday, October 31, Stuff and Nonsense presents The Gingerbread Man. Imagine being born in an oven and the first person you meet wants to dunk you in his tea!
Young audiences are invited to see the adventure of the deliciously smelling Gingerbread Man who finds his feet fast and sets off on the journey of a lifetime.
Adult tickets are £14.50, under 21s £10.50
On Sunday, November 14, the Theatre Royal welcomes We Are Not Shellfish, a rebellious and provocative puppetry and mask show, about the power of friendship and how it can change lives. Perfect for families with young people and teenagers as a vivid and engaging way of opening discussions about the environment, the refugee crisis and political action.
Leah is angry about the world; she is trying to collect all the plastic out of the ocean before it’s too late. We Are Not Shellfish from Sabotage Theatre’s combines vibrant visual aesthetic with a provocative story of protest and rebellion. It asks what one small person can do to save the world.
Artistic director Zoe Hinks wrote the play whilst working with The Flying Seagull Project; a charity who bring laughter to families in crisis around the world. She was inspired by how they use joy as a weapon to fight back against apathy and injustice. Adults and children alike are sure to be enchanted by this rollicking, fast-paced adventure with bite.
Adult tickets are £10.50, under 21s £5
Tickets for all shows can be booked online