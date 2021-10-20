News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Bury Theatre Royal sets the stage for half term fun

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 11:30 AM October 20, 2021   
Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds describe We Are Not Shellfish as a rebellious and provocative puppetry and mask show

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds describe We Are Not Shellfish as a rebellious and provocative puppetry and mask show for young families - Credit: Sabotage Theatre

Looking for something to entertain the family as the autumn chill sets in?  Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds has lots to offer during half-term and into November.

Kaleidoscope is a brand-new piece of theatre for babies aged 6 - 18 months

Kaleidoscope is a brand-new piece of theatre for babies aged 6 - 18 months inspired by research into how a baby's sense of sight develops and how they instinctively begin to categorise colour - Credit: Zoe Manders

Running on Sunday, October 24 and Monday, October 25, Kaleidoscope is a brand-new piece of theatre for babies aged six-18 months inspired by research into how a baby's sense of sight develops and how they instinctively begin to categorise colour.

Using a unique blend of gentle, playful performance, sound and lighting, babies and their grown-ups are invited to discover the multicoloured world of Kaleidoscope.

Tickets for this are £10.50 for one adult with one baby.

Kaleidoscope is a brand-new piece of theatre for babies aged 6 - 18 months

Kaleidoscope is a brand-new piece of theatre for babies aged 6 - 18 months inspired by research into how a baby's sense of sight develops and how they instinctively begin to categorise colour - Credit: Kimberley Garrod Photography

Then from Frida,y October 29 to Sunday, October 31, Stuff and Nonsense presents The Gingerbread Man. Imagine being born in an oven and the first person you meet wants to dunk you in his tea!  

You may also want to watch:

Young audiences are invited to see the adventure of the deliciously smelling Gingerbread Man who finds his feet fast and sets off on the journey of a lifetime.

Adult tickets are £14.50, under 21s £10.50

Most Read

  1. 1 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties
  2. 2 Engineers repair water main which flooded A14 roundabout
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: Blues cruise to victory at Fratton Park
  1. 4 The Suffolk pub serving a gourmet Sunday lunch three days a week
  2. 5 Portsmouth 0-4 Ipswich Town: Blues deliver Cook's biggest win as boss
  3. 6 'Our most complete performance of the season' - Cook on 4-0 win at Portsmouth
  4. 7 Former Suffolk school leaders found guilty of professional misconduct
  5. 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-0 win at Pompey
  6. 9 Family pay tribute to former Suffolk headteacher who has passed away
  7. 10 Framlingham taxi driver lives double life as Chateau Diaries star

On Sunday, November 14, the Theatre Royal welcomes We Are Not Shellfish, a rebellious and provocative puppetry and mask show, about the power of friendship and how it can change lives. Perfect for families with young people and teenagers as a vivid and engaging way of opening discussions about the environment, the refugee crisis and political action.

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds describe We Are Not Shellfish as a rebellious and provocative puppetry and mask show

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds describe We Are Not Shellfish as a rebellious and provocative puppetry and mask show for young families - Credit: Sabotage Theatre

Leah is angry about the world; she is trying to collect all the plastic out of the ocean before it’s too late. We Are Not Shellfish from Sabotage Theatre’s combines vibrant visual aesthetic with a provocative story of protest and rebellion. It asks what one small person can do to save the world. 

Artistic director Zoe Hinks wrote the play whilst working with The Flying Seagull Project; a charity who bring laughter to families in crisis around the world. She was inspired by how they use joy as a weapon to fight back against apathy and injustice. Adults and children alike are sure to be enchanted by this rollicking, fast-paced adventure with bite.

Adult tickets are £10.50, under 21s £5

Tickets for all shows can be booked online

Theatre
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man died under suspicious circumstances at Hodgkinson Road Lorry Park in felixstowe, suffolk early this morning

Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park

Timothy Bradford

person
Shari McKay is moving her family out of their council house in Lowestoft which she claims is infeste

Investigations | Special Report

Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The latest data shows coronavirus hotspots across Suffolk

Data

The places with the highest and lowest levels of Covid in Suffolk

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook after the draw at Cambridge United.

'There are a million pundits... it becomes tedious' - Cook on Portsmouth...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon