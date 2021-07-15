Published: 1:12 PM July 15, 2021

The story of the Abbey of Saint Edmund's 1,000 years is being told in a light-hearted way aimed at children during new town tours.

Bury St Edmunds Tour Guides have organised the tours for the young and young at heart to give the facts about the abbey's history in a fun way, with costumes and activities.

The tours, which are happening in July and August, feature Mistress Margaret and Brother John and are being snapped up quickly.

Bury Town Guide John Saunders said: “We wanted to play our part in helping young people understand what the Abbey and St Edmund were about. The tour and its activities get the message across in a way that is enjoyable for everyone in the group.”

Those involved learn about such characters as Forkbeard and Ivar the Boneless, see the grotesque images on buildings and are able to design their own pilgrims’ badges.

For full details of the tours called Funny Stories for an Abbey Birthday, prices and how to book go to the website.















