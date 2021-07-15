News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Fun abbey history tours for the young and young at heart

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 1:12 PM July 15, 2021   
Mistress Margaret with visitors in the Abbey Gardens.

Mistress Margaret with visitors in the Abbey Gardens. - Credit: Bury Tour Guides

The story of the Abbey of Saint Edmund's 1,000 years is being told in a light-hearted way aimed at children during new town tours.

Bury St Edmunds Tour Guides have organised the tours for the young and young at heart to give the facts about the abbey's history in a fun way, with costumes and activities.

The tours, which are happening in July and August, feature Mistress Margaret and Brother John and are being snapped up quickly.

Bury Town Guide John Saunders said: “We wanted to play our part in helping young people understand what the Abbey and St Edmund were about. The tour and its activities get the message across in a way that is enjoyable for everyone in the group.”

Those involved learn about such characters as Forkbeard and Ivar the Boneless, see the grotesque images on buildings and are able to design their own pilgrims’ badges. 

For full details of the tours called Funny Stories for an Abbey Birthday, prices and how to book go to the website. 





You may also want to watch:

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire yeoman close ipswich

Suffolk Live

Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Ipswich

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott has signed a three-year deal with Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town beat Championship clubs to complete Pigott deal

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Teddy Bishop with a first half chance at Bury Town

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Bury win trophy on penalties after pre-season draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Flynn Downes. Warming up during the break at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Bournemouth make a move for Downes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus