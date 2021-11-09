Blackthorpe Barn near Bury St Edmunds are running festive craft events in the run up to Christmas - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Following a quieter Christmas last year - festive craft fairs and events are back for 2021, with village halls and other venues across Suffolk gearing up to welcome shoppers.

From crafts to make and buy at Blackthorpe Barn on the Rougham Estate, to a Winter Fair at Glemham Hall near Woodbridge, there really is a family friendly festive event for everyone.

Here are five Christmas craft fairs and events where you can find the perfect gift in November and December 2021.

Stonham Barns - Christmas Craft Market

Stonham Barns near Stowmarket have organised a Christmas craft market which will take place in November 2021 - Credit: Archant

The Christmas Market 'Extravaganza' at Stonham Barns will take place over the weekend of November 27 - 28 and will be open between 10am and 4pm each day.

As well as crafts and a funfair for children to enjoy, festive visitors will get to tuck into some warming food and drink. The event is free to enter and there is no charge for parking.

Nathan Gregory selling Christmas trees at the Saints Festive Street Market in Ipswich, in 2018 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich, The Saints Festive Street Market

The popular Saints Festive Street Market in St Nicholas and St Peters Street in Ipswich will take place on Sunday, November 28 from 10am - 4pm.

Christmas shoppers will be able to browse 30 festive craft and artisan stalls.

Glemham Hall - Winter Fair

For those that love antiques Glemham Hall near Woodbridge is the perfect place to visit in the run up to Christmas.

The Winter Fair will take place on November 20 and 21 and promises "decorative antique and vintage exhibitors".

It will be open from 10am - 4pm and entry costs £4 for anyone over the age of 14.

Blackthorpe Barn - Christmas Craft Events

Festive gifts and decorations at Blackthorpe Barn in Rougham - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Christmas craft events at Blackthorpe Barn near Rougham are already well underway and will run over weekends in November and December.

As well as plenty of beautiful Christmas decorations to buy in the shop there will also be craft-led workshops taking place so that creative types can make their own wreaths and decorations.

Beautiful decorations on sale at Blackthorpe Barn - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Trinity Park, Christmas Market

On Saturday, December, 4, Trinity Park will host 70 small businesses from across East Anglia who will be selling gifts, decorations and festive food to get shoppers in the Christmas spirit.

The Christmas Market, which has been organised by the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity, will run from 10.30am - 6pm. Tickets will cost £6 for adults and under 16's will be charged £1 - parking is free.