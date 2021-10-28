Published: 7:00 PM October 28, 2021

Stonham Barns Park is set to host a Christmas Craft Extravaganza in November to provide some seasonal cheer - Credit: TANYA ALEXANDA PHOTOGRAPHY

Stonham Barns Park will be bringing back its annual Christmas Craft Market 'Extravaganza' this year to bring some festive cheer to the people of Suffolk.

The feature-packed and brightly-illuminated Christmas Craft Market will be staged at Stonham Barns Park on November 27 and 28 from 10am – 4pm.

With mince pies, mulled wine, hot chestnuts, live music – and a Christmas prop for a selfie - one of Suffolk’s premier entertainment venues, is preparing to pull out all the stops and put on a seasonal ‘extravaganza’ for both adults and children.

Owner Alan Forward said: “After the challenging times we have all had as families, it’s time to start thinking about the festive season and how to make the best memories possible.

"We are planning to make this our biggest and best Christmas Craft Market ever with all the ideas we can put into it including Santa’s Grotto, a funfair for the children, train rides, bouncy pillow, face painting and delicious food and drink outlets.

Stonham Barns, near Stowmarket, regularly hosts a Christmas craft market but is promising a bigger, better 'extravaganza' event this year - Credit: Phil Morley

“We are hoping to make this an extravaganza of all things festive so that people can relax, unwind and look forward to the Christmas period.

"Last year was a challenge for retailers and shoppers alike, and so we are hoping to bring together lots of gift and ideas, traditions and activities that will help to kick start the celebrations this year.

“Above all we want to capture the spirit of Christmas and spread some seasonal goodwill.”

The market will feature unique handmade, handcrafted gifts and products, mostly made in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex. In addition, visitors will be able to visit the retail village which is packed with 1000s of Christmas gift ideas. There are arts and craft shops, the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, Carters of Suffolk pottery and newly enhanced tearooms.

The event offers visitors free parking and free entry.