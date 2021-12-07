The Regal in Stowmarket will be showing Elf on Christmas Eve - Credit: Stowmarket Regal

In the run up to Christmas families can watch festive favourites like 'Elf' and new film 'A Boy Called Christmas' at independent cinemas in Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Woodbridge.

Christmas films at the Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket Regal and Riverside will be shown across the school holidays - making it the perfect rainy day activity.

Families will also be able to enjoy event cinema including the CBeebies Christmas show and opera the Nutcracker at the Palace Cinema in Felixstowe.

Abbeygate Cinema - Bury St Edmunds

Associate Manager of Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds, Chris Peters said: "We try and go all out to get our customers favourites on the big screen at holiday time."

On Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12 the cinema in Hatter Street will have the perfect treat for little ones as it shows this year's CBeebies' offering The Night Before Christmas on the big screen.

The Muppet Christmas Carol will also be shown at the Abbeygate Cinema on Saturday, December 18, more information can be found on their website - abbeygatecinema.co.uk.

Stowmarket Regal

The recently refurbished Regal in Stowmarket will be showing new Christmas offering 'A Boy Called Christmas' from December 17 until Christmas Eve.

They will also be getting children excited for the arrival of Santa by showing Elf on December 24.

More information about the Regal's festive line-up, which also includes new film 'Boxing Day', can be found on their website.

Riverside, Woodbridge

The Riverside cinema in Woodbridge has festive offerings for the whole family this Christmas - kicking off on Saturday, December 11 with the CBeebies show.

On December 23 they will be making Christmas dreams come true by showing cult classic Die Hard - but keep in mind it is a 15.

Details of all the shows coming up at the Riverside in Woodbridge can be found on their website - theriverside.co.uk.

The Palace Cinema, Felixstowe

On Thursday, December 9 and Sunday December 12 the Palace Cinema in Felixstowe will be treating dance lovers to the Nutcracker, performed by The Royal Opera House.

Described as a "family favourite" the Nutcracker tells the tale of a little girl called Clara who goes on magical Christmas Eve adventure.

Find out more about event cinema at the Palace Cinema in Felixstowe at - palacecinemafelixstowe.com.



