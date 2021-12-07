News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Where to watch a festive family favourite in Suffolk this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 7:00 PM December 7, 2021
Stowmarket Regal Christmas

The Regal in Stowmarket will be showing Elf on Christmas Eve - Credit: Stowmarket Regal

In the run up to Christmas families can watch festive favourites like 'Elf' and new film 'A Boy Called Christmas' at independent cinemas in Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Woodbridge. 

Christmas films at the Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket Regal and Riverside will be shown across the school holidays - making it the perfect rainy day activity. 

Families will also be able to enjoy event cinema including the CBeebies Christmas show and opera the Nutcracker at the Palace Cinema in Felixstowe. 

Abbeygate Cinema - Bury St Edmunds 

Associate Manager of Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds, Chris Peters said: "We try and go all out to get our customers favourites on the big screen at holiday time." 

On Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12 the cinema in Hatter Street will have the perfect treat for little ones as it shows this year's CBeebies' offering The Night Before Christmas on the big screen. 

Christmas at Abbeygate Cinema

Abbeygate Cinema in Hatter Street Bury St Edmunds is getting into the Christmas spirit with their film choices for December - Credit: Abbeygate Cinema

The Muppet Christmas Carol will also be shown at the Abbeygate Cinema on Saturday, December 18, more information can be found on their website - abbeygatecinema.co.uk. 

Stowmarket Regal 

Stowmarket Regal decorated for Christmas 2021

The Stowmarket Regal looking festive ahead of Christmas 2021 - Credit: Stowmarket Regal

Most Read

  1. 1 Trio jailed as travellers' site shooting described as 'like a movie scene'
  2. 2 Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m
  3. 3 Major west Suffolk road reopens after lorry and car crash
  1. 4 Karaoke noise complaints prompts fear Grade II pub could close
  2. 5 First case of Omicron confirmed in Suffolk with 16 more suspected
  3. 6 Will it be another lockdown Christmas?
  4. 7 'Selection is down to the manager' - Town CEO Ashton on Norwood's absence
  5. 8 Battle of the caretakers, good omens and McGreal's possible rejig... Charlton v Ipswich
  6. 9 Charlton boss Jackson on Bonne's 'point to prove', Addicks' interest in Pigott and Cook's sacking
  7. 10 Historic pub and restaurant to reopen after £150,000 investment

The recently refurbished Regal in Stowmarket will be showing new Christmas offering 'A Boy Called Christmas' from December 17 until Christmas Eve. 

They will also be getting children excited for the arrival of Santa by showing Elf on December 24. 

More information about the Regal's festive line-up, which also includes new film 'Boxing Day', can be found on their website.

Riverside, Woodbridge 

The Riverside Woodbridge

The Riverside in Woodbridge will be showing Christmas classic Die Hard this December - Credit: Archant

The Riverside cinema in Woodbridge has festive offerings for the whole family this Christmas - kicking off on Saturday, December 11 with the CBeebies show. 

On December 23 they will be making Christmas dreams come true by showing cult classic Die Hard - but keep in mind it is a 15. 

Details of all the shows coming up at the Riverside in Woodbridge can be found on their website - theriverside.co.uk.

The Palace Cinema, Felixstowe

On Thursday, December 9 and Sunday December 12 the Palace Cinema in Felixstowe will be treating dance lovers to the Nutcracker, performed by The Royal Opera House. 

Described as a "family favourite" the Nutcracker tells the tale of a little girl called Clara who goes on magical Christmas Eve adventure. 

Find out more about event cinema at the Palace Cinema in Felixstowe at - palacecinemafelixstowe.com.


Christmas
Arts & Culture
Bury St Edmunds News
Woodbridge News
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Liam Manning, Michael Appleton, Neil Warnock and Lee Johnson could all be in the frame to replace Paul Cook

Football

The possible candidates as Ipswich Town search for new boss

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook looks on as the game heads towards full-time.

Paul Cook sacked by Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reacts after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stam

Football | Video

The early betting favourites to be the next Town boss

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook.

Opinion

Stuart Watson's verdict: Cook sacking shows Town owners mean business

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon