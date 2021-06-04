Here is how you can get your hands on local art work for just £5
A classic arts exhibition is back at Long Melford next week with local artists work on show.
The exhibition which will take place at the Long Melford Old School between June 12 and 13, with free entry and art work priced from just £5.
Organised by Suffolk Art Society members Julie Iveson and Vernon Lever, the classic arts exhibition will show of local artists work.
Mrs Iveson, said: "After a rather long winter lockdown, it is exciting to be able to showcase local artists work again.
"Fingers crossed for good weather so visitors can enjoy our beautiful village as well.
"We were overwhelmed with the response from visitors last year, with many artists making record numbers of sales."
Class Arts ran their first event in October, which proved to be a huge success.
"People were so pleased to get out and have something to do," Mrs Iveson said.
There was something for everyone with the artwork ranging from £5-£150 in price.
It is hoped that the warm weather will attract more people to the exhibition.