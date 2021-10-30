Having been postponed by the Covid-lockdown, Arthur Miller's classic play A View From the Bridge is currently on tour across north Suffolk - Credit: Open Space Theatre

Suffolk-based Open Space Theatre will be emerging from 18 months of lockdown with a new tour of the classic Arthur Miller play, A View From the Bridge.

The production was originally scheduled to tour in April 2020 but the Covid pandemic intervened and rehearsals at that time had to be suspended.

The story follows Eddie Carbone's struggles to allow Catherine, the orphaned niece he has nurtured and now on the cusp of womanhood, to go out into the wider world. His inner turmoil increases as she falls in love with one of the two illegal immigrants he and his wife, Beatrice, are sheltering.

Can Eddie accept the inevitable or will his stubborn obsession turn to tragedy? Set in the 1950s in the shadow of one of New York’s landmark buildings, the Brooklyn Bridge, this is one of Arthur Miller’s greatest plays.

Performances will take place at Wingfield Barns on November 5 (01379 384505), Beccles Public Hall, Nov 6 (01502 770060), Diss Corn Hall, Nov 11 (01379 652241), Laxfield Village Hall, Nov 12 (01986 894411), The Halesworth Cut, Nov 19 (0300 3033 211), Fisher Theatre, Bungay, Nov 20 (01986 897130).

Tickets are £12 and performances start at 7.30pm.

