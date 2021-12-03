News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Aladdin set to bring some magic to Colchester

Author Picture Icon

Natalie Sadler

Published: 4:34 PM December 3, 2021
Antony Stuart-Hicks abd Dale Superville in last year's performance of Cinderella. This year Antony p

Antony Stuart-Hicks and Dale Superville in last year's performance of Cinderella. This year Antony plays Widow Twankey and Dale will feature as Humphrey the Camel in Aladdin at the Mercury Theatre in Colchester - Credit: Pamela Raith

The curtain officially goes up on the Mercury Theatre's Christmas panto today so hop on your magic carpet and get to Colchester for some festive fun.

Following special previews, the show officially launches today and runs right through to January 16, meaning there is plenty of opportunity to see the cast of Aladdin in action.

This year's eagerly awaited production is written by Andrew Pollard and directed by the theatre's Ryan McBryde - the duo behind the Great British Pantomime award-winning Cinderella.

James Hameed takes on the leading role of Aladdin with Danielle Kassaraté playing the beautiful Princess Jasmine.

David Djemal stars at Constable Naw, Marisa Harris as Sergeant Nee and Sasha Latoya is the magical Genie of the Lamp).

Creative Director of Mercury Theatre, Mr McBryde, said: “This will be our first pantomime in the new building after a three-year hiatus and we just can’t wait to welcome audiences back. Pantomime is our biggest, brightest show of the year, where our local community comes together to experience the magic collectively.

"This Christmas we’re presenting Aladdin, a story of joy and transformation to delight and warm the hearts of our audiences at this festive time of year. In this version of the story, Aladdin is a street busker with aspirations to be a rock star so there’ll be music from Queen, Journey, Bon Jovi and The Script!"

Most Read

  1. 1 Burglar jailed for break-in at Stowmarket dental practice
  2. 2 Parish council concerned about plans for new A14 service station
  3. 3 Uproar as plans put in to turn Suffolk pub into vets
  1. 4 13 years behind bars for man who killed a dad out celebrating with family
  2. 5 New farm shop and cafe opens in Suffolk countryside
  3. 6 Further case of Omicron Covid variant detected in East Anglia
  4. 7 Rail services affected after person hit by train
  5. 8 'Lads have different levels of where they are' - Cook on Norwood and Barry
  6. 9 Death of Sophie Riley was misadventure, inquest jury concludes
  7. 10 'I absolutely hate it' - Pigott on 'massively frustrating' start to life at Town

Last weekend we mistakenly captioned a picture of cast members Antony Stuart-Hicks and Dale Superville. Having starred in Cinderella last year, this year Antony plays Widow Twankey and Dale will feature as Humphrey the Camel in Aladdin at the Mercury Theatre.


Theatre
Pantomimes
Christmas
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex has been placed under harsher coronavirus restrictions (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Case of new Omicron Covid variant identified in Norfolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson in action against Arsenal U21s.

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town out of Trophy after shootout loss

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
An artist illustration featured in the Mildenhall masterplan

Suffolk County Council

Under-used council land to become sites for 3,000 homes

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Snow in Christchurch Park,

Weather warning issued as Suffolk could see snow fall tomorrow

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon