How many of these 15 common woodland trees can you identify?

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Published: 6:30 PM September 28, 2021   
Girl walking in the park in autumn and smiles with open arms

How many trees can you identify in the woods by their leaves? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

As autumn replaces summer, many of us are starting to migrate our weekend walks from the beaches and rivers, into East Anglia's beautiful woodlands, where the warm shades of ochre, copper and burnt orange are beginning to peek through.

There really is something truly magical about a forest, wood or copse at this time of year. But can you identify the trees you find when you're out on your stroll?

Take our quiz and test your knowledge.

