Dame Judi Dench heading to Suffolk theatre this May
- Credit: PA
One of Britain's acting greats is coming to a Suffolk theatre in May.
Dame Judi Dench will be appearing at the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal on Sunday, May 29 for an afternoon of conversation.
The Q & A session will give audience members the chance to hear about the actor's 60 year career, with highlights such as her roles in the Bond franchise and in her Oscar-winning part in Shakespeare In Love.
Dame Judi said: "How lovely to be returning to Bury St Edmunds after such a long time.
"Its historic auditorium is a magical place and its rich heritage must be preserved for generations to come."
Priority tickets will be available from Monday, March 28.
The award-winning actor was born in York in 1934 and made her professional debut with the Old Vic Company in London in 1957.
After establishing her talents in theatre productions, she went on to become a leading star in British film and has gained eight Oscar nominations during her illustrious career.