New dance film celebrates Suffolk's beautiful countryside

Published: 7:00 PM September 24, 2021

A new dance film is celebrating all that Suffolk's green and pleasant land has to offer.

Dance Under Suffolk Skies features 114 community performers ranging from age two to 80.

In the piece performers respond to the some of the county’s most stunning landscapes, from Ipswich all the way to Dunwich, with the county’s wildlife being a source of inspiration.

- Credit: Sam Moss

The film takes a journey from open heath to wide river shore, woodland to arable land, flowered meadow to ancient oak.

The project was conceived in lockdown by Woodbridge-based independent dance artist, Sam Moss.

When restrictions eased Sam mobilised schools and adult performance groups to help with the piece.

- Credit: Sam Moss

She described her choreography as embracing “the creative ideas and movement input of the performers”.

The film is a collaboration with filmmaker Roswitha Chesher, with an original sound score by local composer, Amy Mallett. A range of music genres are artfully interwoven with birdsong, prose and poetry written by performers.

The project was supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England by Ipswich Borough Council Area Committee, DanceEast and Suffolk Libraries.

- Credit: Sam Moss

As part of the project Ms Moss built a partnership with Chantry Library, running workshops for young children and adults.

One dad said of the sessions, we had “a full body exploration of natural habitats. We ran, crawled, climbed, felt, smelled and tasted our way through the trees and meadows”.

- Credit: Sam Moss

“This is my most extensive project yet, as such I have had much to learn and hurdles to overcome, which makes it all the more joyful and satisfying to have this wonderful film now,” said Ms Moss.

“It celebrates our county and the amazing creativity and commitment of all the performers.”

- Credit: Sam Moss

Those wishing to see the film will be able to go to The Riverside, Woodbridge on Sunday, September 26 at 2pm.

Ipswich Film Theatre will also be showing the film on Wednesday, October 6 and 13 at 6.30pm.

- Credit: Sam Moss

Chantry Library will show the film on Thursday, October 7 at 10.50am.

All tickets are £4 apart from the Chantry showing, which is free.