5 Suffolk beaches that have received national praise this year

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:27 PM May 10, 2022
A family having fun on the breezy beach in Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Southwold beach is among those that have received national recognition this year - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Across Suffolk's coastline, a number of picturesque beaches have received praise for various, yet understandable, reasons.

Whether they've been named as the most 'Instagramable' or simply as one of the best beaches to visit in the UK, Suffolk's coast has plenty to shout about this year.

Here are five beaches that have received national praise in 2022 so far.

Walberswick

Jan Etherington with her dog Jagger on Walberswick beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Walberswick beach in Suffolk has been named one of the best in England - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Walberswick beach was included in a list by The Telegraph of the 20 best beaches to visit across the UK over the coming months.

The "magical light of the Suffolk coast" was seen as one of the reasons "why so many artists are drawn to paint this long and empty stretch of sandy beach".

Aldeburgh

Some of the coloured houses at Aldeburgh.

Some of the coloured houses at Aldeburgh. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Aldeburgh beach was recently named as the tenth most 'Instagrammable' beach in the UK according to a study by The Thinking Traveller.

It had 15,949 associated posts on the social media platform of people sharing their days out at the Suffolk coastal hotspot.  

Southwold

Pricey beach huts line the seafront in Southwold

Pricey beach huts line the seafront in Southwold - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Southwold was also included in The Thinking Traveller's list of the most 'Instagramable' beaches in the UK and placed eighth in the ranking with 16,759 posts on the social media platform.

The beach is a favourite in Suffolk when the weather warms up and thousands frequently flock to the coastal town.

Dunwich

A warm but breezy day on Dunwich beach

The spirit of a sailor is said to haunt the beach at Dunwich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown / Archant

In January, The Times recommended Dunwich beach as one of the best in the country to take a winter walk.

The paper of record recommended Dunwich for its interesting history, saying how in the 12th century the port competed with London for trade, and how large parts of the town were lost to the sea in 1286.

Covehithe

Covehithe beach is one of the county's best hidden coastal gems

Covehithe beach is one of the county's best hidden coastal gems - Credit: Jane George

Covehithe was also included by The Times as a great place for a winter walk.

According to the publication, Covehith beach is a must due to its "sorrowful beauty".

