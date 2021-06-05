Published: 11:00 AM June 5, 2021

There are so many water-based activities you can try in Suffolk this summer but here are just a few - Credit: Matthew Usher

From open-water swimming to crabbing at Felixstowe - Suffolk is bursting with water-based activities for you to try out this summer.

As restrictions have been eased, the amount of people that can meet up outside is now 30.

So dive in and check out just some of the water-based activities you can try out this summer

Paddle boarding

There are many places to go paddle boarding across Suffolk, but one business that is already in full operation and is open seven days a week in the Paddle Company, based at the Henny Swann, near Sudbury.

The Paddle Company, based in Henny, near Sudbury are a place you should definitely try out this summer - Credit: Simon Edney

Paddle boarding is a great way for the whole family to get out on the water, and see the hidden gems of the countryside and burn off some of that summer holiday energy.

The Paddle Company supply all the safety equipment and give a tuition before you set off on the water.

Once returning from your time on the paddle board you can enjoy a spot of lunch at the Henny Swann.

Great East Swim

The John West Great East Swim returns to Alton Water this year on Saturday, June 19, with organisers saying they "can't wait" to see participators again.

Getting fit and feeling healthy will be just two benefits of the Great East Swim training programme - Credit: Archant

The event is always a fantastic day out in a truly stunning setting, and with different distances to suit all levels of abilities there will also be a farmers' market and musical entertainment on the day.

To make sure you do not miss out on this year's Great East Swim you have to enter before 10am Wednesday, June 16.

Canoeing/Kayaking

Suffolk has so many great places for you to go canoeing including the Suffolk Broads and the Suffolk Coast National Nature Reserve.

One company that is offering canoeing experiences is the Stour Valley Adventure Centre, in Sudbury.

Canoes and Kayaks are available to rent out on the River Stour in Sudbury - Credit: Archant

Families and friends can hire out canoes for three or six hours and even get a guided tour of the Stour.

More information can be found on their website.

Crabbing

The Suffolk Coastline is the perfect place for you to spend a day out crabbing with the whole family.

Some of the best places for the old fashioned family fun include Felixstowe Ferry, Southwold and Aldeburgh.

Crabbing is a great - and virtually cost-free - way to spend a few hours

All you need is a crab line, a bucket (if you wish to keep the crabs before putting them back into the sea), some bait, and a small fishing net.

Rock Pooling

Just like crabbing there are so many great locations to go rock pooling in Suffolk.

It is easy to do and great fun for the whole family. Whilst rock pooling you will be certain to discover a haven of fish, crabs and other crustaceans.

Some of the perfect places for rock pooling are, Bawdsey, Walberswick and Lowestoft.

A day out at the beach

It goes without saying that many people will be travelling to the coasts this summer, for a dip in the sea to cool down.

Neve, Paige and Rose enjoy a dip in the sea at Aldeburgh - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Trips to the beach are free (apart from parking and the fish and chips afterwards), and there aren't much better ways to spend a summer's day.

Make sure you read the RNLI's top tips on how to stay safe at the beach before visiting the coast.















