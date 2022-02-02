7 celebrities who have holidayed in Suffolk in the last year
- Credit: PA
Suffolk has welcomed a number of celebrities looking to take a much-needed break within the last year, including comedians, reality stars and musicians.
Here are seven famous faces who have recently holidayed in the county.
Binky Felstead
Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead recently stayed at Saxmundham's Wilderness Reserve for a few nights with her husband Max and their two children.
The family also shared pictures of them enjoying some winter walks along the water in east Suffolk.
Jack Whitehall
Funnyman Jack Whitehall, who is performing at Ipswich's Regent Theatre in 2022, described the Wilderness Reserve as the "most incredible place" when he visited last June.
He added: "Who needs a holiday abroad when you’ve got this on your doorstep."
Jeff Brazier
Presenter Jeff Brazier visited his family in Suffolk last summer and stopped by the world-famous Crooked House in Lavenham.
Brazier also shared pictures of his family at Retreat East at the start of December.
Jeremy Lynch
F2 football freestyler Jeremy Lynch stayed at Retreat East, in Hemingstone near Ipswich, with his partner Shauna in November last year.
Shauna said the couple went away to celebrate her birthday.
Marvin and Rochelle Humes
Popstar couple Marvin and Rochelle Humes, who made their names with JLS and The Saturdays respectively, are regularly seen on our televisions presenting a range of shows.
But they brought their young children to Wilderness Reserve last summer, where they shared pictures of enjoyed going on walks through the Suffolk countryside.
Maura Higgins
Irish model Maura Higgins, who shot to fame in the 2019 season of Love Island, was spotted at the Essex & Suffolk Gliding Club near Sudbury last August.
Posting on her Instagram story, Higgins said it was "the most amazing day" as she took to the skies in a glider.