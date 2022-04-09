News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 spring blossom walks that are perfect for Instagram

Timothy Bradford

Published: 7:30 AM April 9, 2022
Christchurch Park, Ipswich in full bloom during spring time Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Christchurch Park, Ipswich in full bloom during spring time - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Spring is slowly but surely starting to creep its way across Suffolk, and the county's trees are finally coming back to life. 

Here are seven spots where you can go for a walk in the magnificent spring blossom, and take some stunning shots for your Instagram. 

1. Ickworth House

Where: The Rotunda, Horringer, Bury St Edmunds IP29 5QE

Price: £11.00

One of the grandest stately homes in the region, Ickworth House offers places to see blossom across its grounds, with white magnolias and spring flowers in the formal Italianate Garden and cherry trees scattered across the wider park. 

Lady Mary MacRae, the granddaughter of Ickworth’s creator, the fourth Marquess of Bristol, once said that walking through the blossoming trees in spring was like “walking through lace”.

2. Melford Hall

Where: Melford Hall, Long Melford, Sudbury CO10 9AA

Price: £10.00

Mostly constructed in the 16th century, but incorporating parts of a building dating to almost a thousand years ago, Melford Hall is set in expansive gardens which look stunning in spring. 

Featuring Judas trees, covered in their iconic pink blossom, the gardens also have a number of specimen trees from around the world. 

3. Christchurch Park

Christchurch Park, Ipswich in full bloom during spring time Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Christchurch Park was donated to the town of Ipswich in 1895 - Credit: Archant

Where: Ipswich IP4 2BX

Price: Free

Set in the centre of Ipswich, the 80-acre grounds of Christchurch Park thrive in April and May, with trees all around the park expanding out in shades of pink and white. 

Check out our photographs of the park in bloom from two Aprils ago here

4. Kingston Fields

Beautiful spring blossom at Kingston field in Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Beautiful spring blossom at Kingston Field in Woodbridge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Where: Woodbridge, IP12 4BA

Price: Free

While Kingston Fields in Woodbridge are not set around a stately Tudor manor house, the park has many beautiful trees and is set only a short wander from Woodbridge's model boating pond and the River Deben. 

Donated to the town in 1955, Kingston Fields has been described in reviews as a "lovely place" and a "five-star park".

5. Blakenham Woodland Garden

Where: Blakenham Woodland Garden, Little Blakenham, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP8 4LZ

Price: £5

Established by John Hare, MP for Sudbury and Woodbridge, on a hill by his house in 1951, Blakenham Woodland Garden became a refuge for him during the rough and tumble of a busy political career. 

Striking a difficult balance, the garden's current management follows a narrow path between the wild and the cultivated. Expect to see trees including cherries, magnolias and camellias looking fantastic. 

6. Abbey Gardens

Where: Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1XL

Price: Free

An award-winning 14-acre park set on the grounds of a former Benedictine Abbey, the jewel in Bury St Edmunds' crown is a fantastic place to see spring in action. 

The park's trees are joined in their flowering by more than 12,000 plants and 20,000 bulbs, planted by Bury in Bloom. 

7. Helmingham Hall

Where: Helmingham Estate, IP14 6EF

Price: £7

Built by the Tollemache family, starting in 1480, Helmingham Hall is an imposing moated manor house surrounded by glorious gardens that have hosted both Queen Elizabeths in its long history. 

With gardens opening from the beginning of May, a trip through the hall's orchard down Apple Tree Walk is bound to be bright with flowers. 

