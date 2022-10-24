Suffolk zoo offering cheaper tickets amid cost-of-living crisis

The Zoological Society of East Anglia has introduced off-peak tickets to remain accessible during the cost-of-living crisis - Credit: The Zoological Society of East Anglia

A Suffolk zoo is giving people the chance to visit for cheaper at off-peak times amid the rising cost of living.

The Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA), the charity behind Africa Alive in Kessingland, near Lowestoft, has launched a new ticketing structure to help make the site remain accessible.

Off-peak tickets cost 20pc less and will be available every day from now until the end of February.

“At times like these, we need nature – but nature also needs us.” Tickets prices to the zoos are reduced by 20% amid the cost-of-living crisis - Credit: Matt Keal Photography

Claudia Roberts, CEO at ZSEA, said: “One of our key commitments is connecting visitors with nature to enhance their wellbeing. In these difficult times, we believe there’s no better way to improve your mental health by relaxing in nature alongside your friends and family.

“With energy bills and prices across the country soaring, to ensure our parks remain as affordable as possible, we are introducing off-peak ticket prices."

The ticket costs go towards contributing towards the charity's work protecting wildlife and supporting biodiversity.

The offer is also available at the charity's Norfolk site at Banham Zoological Gardens.

At off-peak times, adult tickets cost £16.80, child tickets are £12, infants cost £1 and concession tickets are £14.40 with a donation.