News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Days out

When you can visit Africa Alive for just a tenner this month

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:43 PM September 16, 2022
Africa Alive is offering cheaper tickets in September

Africa Alive is offering cheaper tickets in September - Credit: Archant

Africa Alive is offering cheaper entry tickets for a week in September in honour of the Queen. 

Africa Alive Zoological Gardens, which is located in Kessingland, is selling tickets for just £10 per person. 

Africa Alive is a popular destination for a day out with the family

Africa Alive is a popular destination for a day out with the family - Credit: Archant

The offer is running from Wednesday, September 21 until Tuesday, September 27, to allow people to enjoy the natural world like Queen Elizabeth II did. 

A spokesman for Banham Zoo said: "Join us in commemorating the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a great advocate of animals and the natural world.

It continued: "During the seven days we will reflect on her glorious legacy with each day marking 10 years of her 70 year reign.

A place to meet and learn about animals from all over the world

A place to meet and learn about animals from all over the world - Credit: Archant

"We hope our park can offer a safe, affordable space where we can all come together, connect in nature, and reflect."

Pre-booking tickets in advance is advised, which can be purchased online, and entry for children two and under is £1.  

Days Out Guide
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Bristol Rovers team manager Joey Barton.

Football | Match reaction

Barton on 'two teams' Town and his side's 'weird and wonderful' red cards

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Conor Chaplin celebrates giving Town a 1-0 lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Philip Turner with The Northgate

Pubs

'We're not closing yet' - pub boss dispels rumours of flat conversion

Dolly Carter

person
Cameron Burgess spits blood from his mouth after taking a knock.

Football | Injury news

'I’m really disappointed for him' - Burgess heads to hospital after injury

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon