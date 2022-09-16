When you can visit Africa Alive for just a tenner this month

Africa Alive is offering cheaper entry tickets for a week in September in honour of the Queen.

Africa Alive Zoological Gardens, which is located in Kessingland, is selling tickets for just £10 per person.

Africa Alive is a popular destination for a day out with the family - Credit: Archant

The offer is running from Wednesday, September 21 until Tuesday, September 27, to allow people to enjoy the natural world like Queen Elizabeth II did.

A spokesman for Banham Zoo said: "Join us in commemorating the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a great advocate of animals and the natural world.

It continued: "During the seven days we will reflect on her glorious legacy with each day marking 10 years of her 70 year reign.

A place to meet and learn about animals from all over the world - Credit: Archant

"We hope our park can offer a safe, affordable space where we can all come together, connect in nature, and reflect."

Pre-booking tickets in advance is advised, which can be purchased online, and entry for children two and under is £1.