Antiques fair with more than 30 stalls returning to Long Melford

Long Melford Antiques and Vintage Fair is held at the Old School in the village. - Credit: L. Bonner

Long Melford's long-running Antiques and Vintage Fair is making a return this weekend.

Established in 2014, the fair is held at the Old School in Hall Street on the last weekend of every month.

The next event will be taking place on Saturday, February 26, and Sunday, February 27.

Items for sale at Long Melford Antiques and Vintage Fair. - Credit: L. Bonner

Laure Bonner, who organises the event with Pearl Gee, said: "We are so proud of our fair and are delighted to be back in the full swing of things after the pandemic.

"People walk through the door of the Old School and always comment on how friendly the fair is.

"Our customers and stallholders have been coming for years and we are like a little family."

Musical instruments are sometimes available for purchase - Credit: L. Bonner

Entry to the fair costs £1, with under 16s getting in for free, and runs from 9.30am to 4pm on both days.

Ms Bonner added: "There is always a bargain to be found with items ranging from £5 to £500.

"It is a great place to find that special one-of-a-kind present or collector's item and antiques are incredibly sustainable."