5 antiques markets and vintage fairs coming to Suffolk this summer

Lost treasures can be found in Suffolks vintage markets and antique fairs - Credit: Sarah's Attic

Older items ranging can be so much better than new ones — from furniture to fashion vintage, goods can be harder wearing, more stylish, cooler and much more unique.

Here are five of the best antiques fairs and vintage markets in Suffolk.

Woodbridge Vintage & Makers Market

When: Sunday, May 1, Sunday, July 10 and Sunday, September 25

Where: Elmhurst Park, Woodbridge IP12 1AL

Based in a beautiful park in the centre of the historic market town of Woodbridge, Woodbridge Vintage & Makers Market is held by Deben Events and will feature stalls selling fabulous vintage wear.

Entry is free, and the event will be attended by Bedford 45, a DJ booth on wheels which plays real deal original vinyl seven-inch records.

Long Melford Antiques and Vintage Fair

When: Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29

Where: The Old School, Long Melford CO10 9DX

With more than 30 stalls selling antiques, collectables, vintage and retro items, jewellery, books, Victoriana and militaria, there's almost certain to be an amazing find at the Long Melford Antiques and Vintage Fair.

Entry is £1 for adults, and on-site catering will be provided by Zoe's Vintage Café. Children and well-behaved dogs are welcome.

A Vintage Day Out

When: Sunday, July 3

Where: Trinity Park, Ipswich IP3 8UH

Put on by Helen Rollason Cancer Charity, this vintage day out will feature a myriad of stallholders offering affordable fashion, retro second-hand items, fashion, jewellery, pre-loved furniture, antiques, collectables and lots more.

On top of this, there will be live music from rock and roll band Kingsman and a classic car show.

Monks Eleigh Vintage and Antiques Market

All sorts of stuff is available at the Vintage Market at Monks Eleigh - Credit: Sarah's Attic

When: Every Monday in August

Where: Bridge Farm Barns/CornCraft, Hadleigh Road, Monks Eleigh IP7 7AY

Organised by popular antique shop Sarah's Attic, the Monks Eleigh Vintage Fair will have a variety of vintage, antique, collectable, and upcycled items to suit all tastes and all budgets.

Expect an on-site café and more. Entry is free.

Southwold Summer Antiques Fair

When: Friday, August 26, Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28

Where: St Felix's School, Southwold, Suffolk IP18 6SD

With over 30 years of experience, Lomax Fairs is a well-established business that offers events that attract dealers offering an eclectic mix of items.

The Southwold fair will have a fascinating mix of fine and country furniture, English silver, fine porcelain and art as well as jewellery, figurines, bronzes and more.