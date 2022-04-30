5 antiques markets and vintage fairs coming to Suffolk this summer
- Credit: Sarah's Attic
Older items ranging can be so much better than new ones — from furniture to fashion vintage, goods can be harder wearing, more stylish, cooler and much more unique.
Here are five of the best antiques fairs and vintage markets in Suffolk.
Woodbridge Vintage & Makers Market
When: Sunday, May 1, Sunday, July 10 and Sunday, September 25
Where: Elmhurst Park, Woodbridge IP12 1AL
Based in a beautiful park in the centre of the historic market town of Woodbridge, Woodbridge Vintage & Makers Market is held by Deben Events and will feature stalls selling fabulous vintage wear.
Entry is free, and the event will be attended by Bedford 45, a DJ booth on wheels which plays real deal original vinyl seven-inch records.
Most Read
- 1 New bar serving gourmet grazing platters opens in Woodbridge
- 2 'I can leave with my head held high' - Norwood announces his exit
- 3 Suffolk mum found guilty of neglect after baby daughter died sentenced
- 4 Thief who admitted spate of burglaries across Suffolk jailed
- 5 McKenna considers Vincent-Young for centre-back role against Charlton
- 6 Police release picture of man, 43, stabbed to death in Bury St Edmunds
- 7 Ipswich to Felixstowe vintage car run returns for golden celebration
- 8 Stoke-by-Nayland road blocked after lorry crashes
- 9 Flat bed lorry seized after driver caught without MOT and insurance
- 10 A day of chances, farewells and an awards chase in Town's final fling
Long Melford Antiques and Vintage Fair
When: Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29
Where: The Old School, Long Melford CO10 9DX
With more than 30 stalls selling antiques, collectables, vintage and retro items, jewellery, books, Victoriana and militaria, there's almost certain to be an amazing find at the Long Melford Antiques and Vintage Fair.
Entry is £1 for adults, and on-site catering will be provided by Zoe's Vintage Café. Children and well-behaved dogs are welcome.
A Vintage Day Out
When: Sunday, July 3
Where: Trinity Park, Ipswich IP3 8UH
Put on by Helen Rollason Cancer Charity, this vintage day out will feature a myriad of stallholders offering affordable fashion, retro second-hand items, fashion, jewellery, pre-loved furniture, antiques, collectables and lots more.
On top of this, there will be live music from rock and roll band Kingsman and a classic car show.
Monks Eleigh Vintage and Antiques Market
When: Every Monday in August
Where: Bridge Farm Barns/CornCraft, Hadleigh Road, Monks Eleigh IP7 7AY
Organised by popular antique shop Sarah's Attic, the Monks Eleigh Vintage Fair will have a variety of vintage, antique, collectable, and upcycled items to suit all tastes and all budgets.
Expect an on-site café and more. Entry is free.
Southwold Summer Antiques Fair
When: Friday, August 26, Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28
Where: St Felix's School, Southwold, Suffolk IP18 6SD
With over 30 years of experience, Lomax Fairs is a well-established business that offers events that attract dealers offering an eclectic mix of items.
The Southwold fair will have a fascinating mix of fine and country furniture, English silver, fine porcelain and art as well as jewellery, figurines, bronzes and more.