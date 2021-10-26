New installation to transform former telephone exchange

Published: 7:00 PM October 26, 2021

Connection Points will open in Saxmundham later this month - Credit: Emily Richardson

A new art installation will bring stained glass-like colours to a former telephone exchange.

Artist Fiona Grady is creating a large-scale public-facing art installation at The Art Station in Saxmundham.

‘Connection Points' was inspired by the station’s home, a former telephone exchange building.

It features bright-coloured vinyl which transforms the windows of the building with a series of curving arcs which look like colourful wires weaving their way across the window panes as they intersect, overlap and connect with the building’s architecture.

The vinyl acts like stained glass diffusing light and casting shadows into the building.

You may also want to watch:

The building will also provide a colourful light at night when the building is lit from within.

Clare Palmier, director of The Art Station, said: “We are thrilled that Fiona has developed this unique, exciting and accessible visual project with us.

“We have spent the last two years transforming the first floor of the former Telephone Exchange from a sad disused space into The Art Station’s thriving creative hub on Saxmundham High Street.

“Fiona’s vibrant art installation creates its own dynamism and optimism within and for our community and celebrates cutting-edge contemporary art in everyday rural Suffolk.”

Fiona Grady installing Connection Points - Credit: Emily Richardson

Artist Ms Grady said: “I’m really excited to work on this ambitious large-scale installation at The Art Station.

“It’s great to be able to have my work occupy the length of this incredible building.

“This is one of the largest installations in which I’ve used a whole panorama of windows along the side of a large building.

“I made a smaller scale installation made earlier in the year on the entrance windows and I’m enjoying building a working relationship with The Art Station and spending time in Saxmundham.

“I’ve worked in mainly cities such as London, Brighton and Wakefield and in other cities across the world, so it’s great to bring work to a rural market town in Suffolk.”

The installation will open on Saturday, October 30 from12-4pm. It will be open each Saturday from then until Saturday, December 3.

It will be then be available to view outside for the next six month until April next year.