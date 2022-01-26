Springwatch's Kate Humble promises 'uplifting' show in Bury St Edmunds

Kate Humble is coming to Bury St Edmunds' Apex theatre in March - Credit: Rhodes Media

BBC Springwatch presenter Kate Humble is bringing her wildlife-inspired tour to Bury St Edmunds in the this year.

'An Evening With Kate Humble', which will be shown at The Apex theatre on Tuesday, March 29, promises to take audiences on an "uplifting, inspiring, funny and emotional rollercoaster of a journey".

Humble is promising tales of travel, adventures, animals and more in the tour.

The 53-year-old has recently presented Channel 5's Escape to the Farm series, which is set on her Monmouthshire estate in Wales.

She is also releasing her latest book titled Home Cooked in February.

Humble said: "I am delighted to be going on tour again and visiting some of my favourite places in the country.

"Although I really enjoy filming, there is nothing like getting together with an audience, telling stories, answering their – often surprising and sometimes very funny – questions and all of us having a laugh."

Tickets for her Bury St Edmunds show are available here from £26.