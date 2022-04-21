11 of the best independent garden centres and nurseries in Suffolk

The sun is out and there is no time like now to get your garden sorted.

Here are 11 of the best garden centres in Suffolk.

Swann's Nursery

Swanns Nursery in Bromeswell - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where: Eyke Road, Bromeswell, Woodbridge, IP12 2PN

With 35 acres dedicated to top quality plants, trees and conifers, Swanns will be able to help you out whether you are looking to fill a window box or a plant a small wood.

Established more than 40 years ago, Swanns staff are on hand seven days a week to help you find what you are after.

Also on site is the wild Blackberry Cafe, which serves breakfast, lunch, drinks and coffee.

Suffolk Plant Centre

Where: Suffolk Plant Centre, The Nursery, Main Road, Pettistree, IP13 0HH

The Suffolk Plant Centre offers a wide variety of things to put in your garden, including a wide selection of pots and containers, as well as, more importantly, a large selection of plants.

Currently, they are specialising in perennials, roses, bedding plants, topiary, shrubs and exotic plants.

Customers have said they "love this place" and that Suffolk Plant Centre has "great people with knowledge on everything you need."

Garnetts Gardens

Where: The Street, Hacheston, IP13 0DT

Established in 1994 as little more than a small shed by Jenny and David Garnett, Garnetts Gardens now has a large garden centre, a farm shop, a cafe, a gift shop, and a caravan site.

Garnetts focuses on homegrown plants but also offers items from ornaments and pots to garden tools and fertilizer.

Roots and Shoots

Where: Roots & Shoots Garden Centre, Stowmarket Road, Badley, IP6 8RR

On top of a wide range of garden furniture, tools, and bird and pet care items, Roots and Shoots offers an impressive range of houseplants including succulents, ferns and more.

Specialising in bedding plants, they grow a wide range including Geraniums, Begonias and Petunias on-site.

In addition, it offers a service providing filled hanging baskets and has a cafe, serving hot meals, handmade cakes and barista-style coffees.

Rougham Hall

Where: Bury Road, Bury St Edmunds IP30 9LZ

Established 60 years ago and currently run by a third-generation nurseryman, growing plants is at the heart of Rougham Hall's business.

Over the last few years, the nursery has shifted even further toward growing plants themselves and sourcing locally when this cannot be done.

It stocks a range including bare root soft fruit trees, and potted soft fruit bushes, which are ideal for getting a garden started.

Woolpit Nurseries

Where: Old Stowmarket Rd, Woolpit, IP30 9QS

Initially growing tomatoes commercially, Woolpit Nurseries expanded into bedding plants and hanging gardens 25 years ago.

Woolpit Nurseries supplies and installs the In Bloom displays in Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Newmarket and Stowmarket, and has won awards for it, including a Gold Anglia in Bloom Award for Bury St Edmunds.

Beyond this, it also stocks a range of Mediterranean plants straight from Italy.

Bourne Garden Centre

Bourne Garden centre is located next to Bourne Bridge on the edge of Ipswich - Credit: Bourne Garden Centre

Where: Bourne Garden Centre, 578 Wherstead Road, Ipswich, IP2 8LS

Located on Wherstead Road, Bourne Garden Centre has been open since 1997 and has built up a reputation for quality plants and garden accessories.

Expect to find plants and garden sundries for sale as well as furniture, pots, compost and sheds.

Laurel Farm Garden Centre

Where: Laurel Farm Garden Centre, Henley Road, Ipswich, IP1 6TE

Trading for more than 35 years, Laurel Farm Garden Centre offers everything you need to maintain and improve a garden, ranging from fish food to fountains and from compost to conifers.

In addition to selling gardening supplies, Laurel Farm operates a farm shop and a cafe.

Victoria Nurseries

Where: 1 Kettlebaston Way, Westerfield Road, Ipswich IP4 2XX

A small independent garden centre located on Westerfield Road to the north of Ipswich, Victoria Nurseries offers a wide variety of plants including shrubs, ornamental and fruit trees, and bedding plants, plus all sorts of gardening sundries.

On top of this, it maintains a farm shop that sells fresh fruit and vegetables, local dairy and eggs, homemade cakes and pies plus lots more.

Kiln Farm Nursery

Where: Kiln Farm Nursery, Main Road, Kesgrave, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP5 1BJ

A family business started on owner Ruth's family farm, Kiln Farm specialises in shrubs and perennials but also grows trees, bedding and climbers.

Expect to find products including turf, fertilisers, chemicals, arches, arbours, obelisks, benches and tables in wood and ironwork.

Kiln Farm also operates a farm shop, stocking local and homegrown products and including runner beans, rhubarb, butternut squash, beetroot, courgettes, leeks and marrows.

Katie's Garden

Where: Katie's Garden Plant Centre, Ipswich Road, Newbourne, IP12 4NS

Whether gardening is your passion or if you just want something to liven up your patio Katie's Garden says it'll have something for you.

Growing most of its stock on its two-acre site, the garden centre's carefully selected range of plants includes roses, lavenders, alpines and ferns, and much more.