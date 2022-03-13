5 dog-friendly pubs by the Suffolk coast

A dog sat by the fire at The Ship at Dunwich - Credit: Chestnut

As the weather clears up and the sun begins to shine, it's the perfect time to take the dog out for a long walk on the Suffolk coast before stopping off at the pub.

Suffolk is home to a whole selection of dog-friendly pubs – here are five that are worth visiting with your pooch.

1. The Shepherd and Dog Inn, Hollesley

The clue's in the name with this village pub.

The Shepherd and Dog Inn in Hollesley is a short drive away from the Suffolk coast and is an ideal place to stop on the way home for some pub grub and refreshments for both owner and dog.

2. The Butcher's Arms, Leiston

A quick drive inland from Thorpeness, The Butcher's Arms in Leiston is a small family-friendly hotel.

The Butchers Arms Freehouse has a sun terrace, on-site restaurant and plenty of surrounding village walks.

3. Dolphin Inn, Thorpeness

The Dolphin Inn in Thorpeness is a short distance from the beach and is an ideal place to relax following a coastal wander.

It has a large beer garden that is perfect for dogs to chill in as the weather warms up in the coming months.

4. The Ship Inn, Dunwich

In historic Dunwich, The Ship is one of the go-to places for dog owners on the Suffolk coast.

With plenty of walking routes both in land and on the beach, The Ship is a great place to return to for a well-earned rest.

5. Westleton Crown, Westleton

The Westleton Crown is a few miles in from the Suffolk coast between Thorpeness and Southwold and is another idyllic stop for people with dogs.

There is even a dedicated dog menu with beer and wine specifically designed for four-legged friends.