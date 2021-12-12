Did you go to a Christmas tree festival in Suffolk this weekend?

Things to do

Megan and Millie having fun at the Boxford Xmas Tree Festival - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A village in Suffolk was not content holding a fayre this Christmas - so held a tree festival.

Amelie having fun at the Boxford Xmas Tree Festival - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Boxford Christmas Tree Festival and Festive Fayre were held on Saturday and Sunday in St. Mary’s Church and Boxford Village Hall.

The Christmas market had over 25 stalls of food, art and craft on offer while the church had another 10 art and craft stalls, selling festive gifts and art.

Owen, Megan and Millie having fun at the Boxford Xmas Tree Festival - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Friends of Boxford School also ran fun activity stalls for the children in the church.

Carol singers at the Boxford Xmas Tree Festival - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There was also a Santa’s Grotto and the Boxford Madrigalia Choir sang their hearts out.

William and Clare Bray next to the Beaver's Christmas tree. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The whole event culminated in the church with a family advent carol service.

Sally Lewis, Father Rob Parker-McGee and Sarah Horne at the Boxford Xmas Tree Festival - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Alongside this there was lots of mulled wine, prosecco and Christmas punch on offer as well as fresh coffee, tea, hot chocolate and other festive refreshments.

Father Rob Parker-McGee welcoming visitors at the Boxford Xmas Tree Festival - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

