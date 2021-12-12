News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Did you go to a Christmas tree festival in Suffolk this weekend?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM December 12, 2021
Megan and Millie having fun at the Christmas tree festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

A village in Suffolk was not content holding a fayre this Christmas - so held a tree festival. 

Amelie having fun at the festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Boxford Christmas Tree Festival and Festive Fayre were held on Saturday and Sunday in St. Mary’s Church and Boxford Village Hall.

Megan and Millie having fun at the Christmas tree festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Christmas market had over 25 stalls of food, art and craft on offer while the church had another 10 art and craft stalls, selling festive gifts and art. 

Owen, Megan and Millie having fun at the Christmas tree festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Friends of Boxford School also ran fun activity stalls for the children in the church.

Carol singers at Boxford Christmas Tree Festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

There was also a Santa’s Grotto and the Boxford Madrigalia Choir sang their hearts out.

William and Clare Bray next to the Beaver's Christmas tree. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The whole event culminated in the church with a family advent carol service. 

Sally Lewis, Father Rob Parker - Mc-Gee and Sarah Horne at Boxford's Christmas tree festival. Pict

Alongside this there was lots of mulled wine, prosecco and Christmas punch on offer as well as fresh coffee, tea, hot chocolate and other festive refreshments.

Father Rob Parker-McGee welcoming visitors to the festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Amelie having fun at the festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

