Did you go to a Christmas tree festival in Suffolk this weekend?
A village in Suffolk was not content holding a fayre this Christmas - so held a tree festival.
Boxford Christmas Tree Festival and Festive Fayre were held on Saturday and Sunday in St. Mary’s Church and Boxford Village Hall.
The Christmas market had over 25 stalls of food, art and craft on offer while the church had another 10 art and craft stalls, selling festive gifts and art.
Friends of Boxford School also ran fun activity stalls for the children in the church.
There was also a Santa’s Grotto and the Boxford Madrigalia Choir sang their hearts out.
The whole event culminated in the church with a family advent carol service.
Alongside this there was lots of mulled wine, prosecco and Christmas punch on offer as well as fresh coffee, tea, hot chocolate and other festive refreshments.
