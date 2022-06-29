Suffolk cinema to allow dog owners to bring their pets to watch films

An independent west Suffolk cinema is set to allow dog owners to bring their four-legged friends along with them to watch the latest blockbuster.

The Abbeygate Cinema, in Hatter Street, Bury St Edmunds, is inviting owners to bring well-behaved dogs with them.

A blanket, water, free treats, and even a dog-friendly ice cream will be on offer.

During the films, the lights will be kept on half with the sound turned down to allow the pooches to enjoy their experience.

Management at the Abbeygate Cinema are hoping this offering, which will be held on select Monday mornings, will prove to be a hit.

Gareth Boggis, general manager, said: "Bury St Edmunds is such a dog-friendly town, this seemed like a no-brainer for us – it’s truly inclusive."

Elvis will show at the inaugural screening on Monday, July 4, with bookings available on the cinema's website.