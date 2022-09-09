All the Suffolk shows and events to be cancelled in wake of Queen's death

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, prompting a number of events in Suffolk to be cancelled.

The announcement came hours after Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying the Queen's doctors were concerned for her health and that she was being kept under "medical supervision".

Across Suffolk, shows and events are being cancelled or postponed in the wake of her death.

Here is everything that has been cancelled so far:

Suffolk Libraries events

Suffolk Libraries has confirmed that all library events and activities on Friday and over the coming weekend have been cancelled.

Libraries will remain open for public use, however.

Dickens Readathon

The Dickens Readathon which was scheduled to take place in Woodbridge on Saturday has been postponed until March 2023.

A decision is yet to be made regarding Ipswich's Let's Rock Festival and the Ipswich Half Marathon, which are set to take place over the weekend.

The EFL is also set to announce whether football fixtures will go ahead, with Ipswich Town set to host Cambridge United on Saturday afternoon.

More information to follow - check back for updates