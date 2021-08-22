Published: 2:40 PM August 22, 2021 Updated: 3:14 PM August 22, 2021

Clacton's first ever pride event has been hailed a success bringing together communities across the town.

The event featured live performances at a local night club “5th Avenue” with a number of different acts entertaining the crowds.

The event also held a stall in the centre of the town as well as part of the Clacton Town Partnership.

The MS Society, Cancer Research UK, Clacton Town Partnership RNLI, Clacton Carnival, Essex Police and Barclays Bank all took part in the town event.

Lee and Casey at Clacton Pride - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"It was a great success for the first time," said Lee Carter, one of the event's committee members.

"Covid has been difficult for everybody but we still managed to have a great pride."

Mr Carter said it had been really important for the town to host its own pride.

Cheryle Piper Chair of Clacton Pride - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"It's a great thing to do," said Mr Carter. "A lot of seaside towns have pride events.

"There were a lot of people asking why wasn't something here."

Plans are already underway for next year's event which organisers hope will be even bigger than this year's with new sponsors and venues set to be used.

It was a colourful weekend at Clacton Pride 2021 - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND



