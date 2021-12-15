Clare Castle Country Park set for expansion
A popular country park in west Suffolk is set to be expanded as part of a national tree planting scheme to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.
A four-acre plot has been donated to Clare Castle Country Park for the expansion by David Byford, who currently owns the land.
The land is currently used as an agricultural field, but will be re-purposed, as the park increases from 36 to around 40 acres.
Th expansion is a part of the Queen's Green Canopy, a tree planting initiative created to mark the Platinum Jubilee in 2022.
The new land will make way for the creation of a woodland of native trees, forming new habitats as well as preserving the Clare countryside.
The park has been in the hands of the Clare Castle Country Park Trust since March 2015, and in that time has already seen substantial development.
The work of volunteers and around £2million of grants has seen the park able to offer a range of different activities, as well as learning opportunities alongside its unique ecology.
